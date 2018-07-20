He was back in that neck of the woods again at the end of June for another look at the Wildcats, but also to camp at Notre Dame . Those visits ended up being big opportunities for both programs, as Sullivan says plans to possibly visit Arizona or Oregon at the end of this month didn’t end up materializing.

Sullivan has been one of the steadiest receivers in his class over the spring and summer. After turning in an impressive performance at the Dallas event of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camps presented by adidas , he was a go-to target for his Texas Swoosh 7v7 team during the Pylon 7-on-7 National Championships and more than held his own again in a stacked group at last Saturday’s Prime 21 event at Arlington-Martin High School.

Recapping his visit to Northwestern at the end of June

“We just went up there and had a good three-hour, four-hour talk with Coach (Dennis) Springer,” he said. “We just talked about everything there and I’m going to try and get up there later on and stay on an overnight with some players at some point. I want to get back up there and spend the day with those guys and get the feel there.”

“I liked getting in the uniform and the facility is almost finished,” he said. “Everything there is really nice, it’s right off the water, everything is just real beautiful and it’s a really nice school.”

On his experience at Notre Dame

“I talked to Coach (Del) Alexander – it was a good day and a good camp,” he said. “The day before we got to go on a visit. My parents actually met at Notre Dame, they didn’t go there for school, they were there for a program they were both in before law school, but going there with them was nice.

“We got to go around the campus and talk to the academic advisors, just get a feel for it, and it was really nice.”

On his performance in the camp

“It was good,” he said. “They had some competition there and it went by fast, but with everything there, it was a good day … I have been thinking about schools to get out to in the fall and that’s probably one.”