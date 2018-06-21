ATLANTA, Ga. – Collin Sullivan might have been considered somewhat of a well-kept secret heading into this spring, but the word on him is out now. Sure, he’s had some big offers come his way, but with a debut in the 2020 Rivals250 just outside of the top-100, his public visibility is starting to match up with what a couple of college programs already knew. Earlier this spring he turned in an electric performance at the Houston Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, and he picked right up where he left off with another impressive weekend at the Pylon 7-on-7 National Championships. “Things have been good,” he said. “It’s been a little busy this summer just getting around to check out schools that I’ve been interested in. I’ve just been busy, just working and trying to get out there.”

This week, Sullivan was back on the move with stops at Notre Dame and Northwestern on the docket. He had already held an offer from the Wildcats and has been up there once this year, but said that he wants to take every opportunity to continue furthering the bond he’s creating with the staff there. “Going up there again for a second visit is just something that worked out perfectly,” he said. “It’s still just about getting in front of them more, but we’ve been keeping in touch about every week-or-so, but it’s good to keep getting that face time with them.” Whether or not a solid camp performance in South Bend will be enough for the Irish to move on him is still to be determined, but he’s had some success with that sort of thing this summer and landed his latest offer from Baylor following a camp earlier this month.

IN HIS WORDS