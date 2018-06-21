2020 Rivals250 WR Collin Sullivan updates on Baylor, Northwestern
ATLANTA, Ga. – Collin Sullivan might have been considered somewhat of a well-kept secret heading into this spring, but the word on him is out now.
Sure, he’s had some big offers come his way, but with a debut in the 2020 Rivals250 just outside of the top-100, his public visibility is starting to match up with what a couple of college programs already knew. Earlier this spring he turned in an electric performance at the Houston Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, and he picked right up where he left off with another impressive weekend at the Pylon 7-on-7 National Championships.
“Things have been good,” he said. “It’s been a little busy this summer just getting around to check out schools that I’ve been interested in. I’ve just been busy, just working and trying to get out there.”
This week, Sullivan was back on the move with stops at Notre Dame and Northwestern on the docket. He had already held an offer from the Wildcats and has been up there once this year, but said that he wants to take every opportunity to continue furthering the bond he’s creating with the staff there.
“Going up there again for a second visit is just something that worked out perfectly,” he said. “It’s still just about getting in front of them more, but we’ve been keeping in touch about every week-or-so, but it’s good to keep getting that face time with them.”
Whether or not a solid camp performance in South Bend will be enough for the Irish to move on him is still to be determined, but he’s had some success with that sort of thing this summer and landed his latest offer from Baylor following a camp earlier this month.
IN HIS WORDS
On Baylor
“On of their coaches used to coach in my district, so I’ve known him for a while and he’s been wanting me to come up there,” he said. “I just went up there to spend the day, hang out with their coaches and their receivers coach was telling me that I have most of the things they really like to see. They like their taller receivers, but also that I can run all kinds of routes and create separation.”
“I know it’s a great school with a great staff even though they’re still rebuilding,” he said. “I don’t prefer staying close or going far, it’s just about if I feel like they’re the best fit for me.”
On Northwestern
“My last visit up there was great,” he said. “They took me around everything and obviously academics are a big part of things up there. We talked about literally everything there and it’s a great school with a beautiful campus. I think it’s a perfect kind of school.”
On his relationship with receivers coach Dennis Springer
“It’s been good; it’s close,” he said. “My parents really like him also and he’s the type of receivers coach that I really like. Just the way that he coaches – all coaches have different methods – but I like his and we just have a good relationship.”
RIVALS REACTION
