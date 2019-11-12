News More News
2021 DE Nelson liked what he saw on Northwestern visit

Hunter Nelson
Hunter Nelson (Jake Kocorowski)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
It's difficult for Northwestern to pull a player out of Wisconsin when the Badgers are involved in his recruitment, but the Wildcats may try to do just that for Hayden Nelson.

The unranked 2021 defensive end from Brookfield (Wis.) Central visited Northwestern on Saturday for the Wildcats' game against Purdue. He updates us on that experience and fills us in on his recruiting picture in this premium WIldcatReport recruiting story.

