How seriously is three-star 2021 athlete Calvin Johnson considering Northwestern?

Enough to drive 10-plus hours from central Mississippi to the Chicago suburbs on Monday, with his family, to spend a few days on NU's campus during a recruiting dead period. That's how seriously.

Johnson, who is still committed to Navy, has seen his recruiting explode recently, pulling in 10 Power Five offers in the last month. We talked to Johnson about what is behind his sudden popularity, and got his thoughts about the Wildcat program as he prepares for his visit to Evanston.