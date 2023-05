Lamarcus Hicks is the latest new position coach for Northwestern to swing for the fences with his first set of offers, extending a scholarship tender to four-star cornerback Tre Poteat last week.

Poteat, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound corner from Verona (Wis.) holds 14 offers that now include Northwestern along with heavyweights like Michigan, Florida and home-state Wisconsin. Ohio State and Notre Dame have both shown interest and could enter the fray as Poteat's recruiting progresses.

