Northwestern is still busy filling out its Class of 2024, but Wildcat coaches are always keeping one eye on the future.

Last week, the Wildcats extended an offer to three-star DB Remington Moss, one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the 2025 class.

Now Northwestern finds itself right in the thick of things with Moss, who already holds 27 offers. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound defensive back said he has scheduled an unofficial visit for a barbecue in Evanston at the end of July.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said.

