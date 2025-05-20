Premium content
Published May 20, 2025
2027 wing Quinton Kitt earns Northwestern offer after EYBL Memphis event
Louie Vaccher
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and assistant coach Chris Lowery took a trip south and were in the stands at the Nike EYBL event in Memphis over the weekend.

One of the players they were there to see, 6-foot-6 wing Quinton Kitt from East Peoria (Ill.), impressed the coaches enough to earn a scholarship offer on Monday. Kitt averaged 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds as his Meansteets U16 AAU squad split their four games.

Kitt, who visited Northwestern last fall and has been in contact with the Wildcats for a while, called receiving the offer "nothing but a blessing."

