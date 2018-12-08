EVANSTON-They are usually called scoring runs, but that term doesn’t do justice to Northwestern’s scoring explosion against DePaul on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

After struggling offensively for most of the game, the Wildcats scored 25 straight points to turn a 57-42 second-half deficit into a 67-57 lead with 2:58 left. That proved to be the difference as Northwestern claimed a 75-68 win over DePaul to snap a two-game losing streak and extend its winning streak against their CTA Red Line neighbors to the south to four straight games.

Vic Law shook off missing his first seven 3-point attempts to finish with a team-high 25 points. A.J. Turner was next with 24.

Femi Olujobi scored 22 points to lead the Blue Demons.

More to come from WildcatReport….