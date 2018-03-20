With nearly two dozen offers - 14 from Power 5 schools – 2019 Clayton (Ohio) Northmont 3-star outside linebacker Jestin Jacobs enjoys a wide choice on where he will play his college football and obtain his college degree.

Hosted by Jeremy Larkin, Jacobs took an unofficial visit to Northwestern this past weekend, arriving on Friday and staying until Saturday night, cramming a lengthy ‘To Do” list into about a 24-hour period.

When Jacobs left Evanston, Northwestern was clearly high on his list of favorite schools.