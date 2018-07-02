Northwestern is still looking for a running back for its 2019 class. Two of the Wildcats’ top targets, Jirehl Brock and Aaron Young, recently took official visits to Evanston.

But there is another candidate still in the mix, as well. Three-star Nathaniel Peat, the No. 15 all-purpose back in the nation, says that Northwestern and Stanford are his final two schools and that his decision could come by the end of the month.

We caught up with the 5-foot-8 speedster from Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge to talk about his two finalists and his decision process in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.