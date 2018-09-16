EVANSTON-Let’s face it. Northwestern fans have a lot of experience with losing. So when they see a historic one, they know it right away.

And make no mistake: The Wildcats’ stunning, galling 39-34 loss to Akron on Saturday night at Ryan Field was one of those setbacks that will stick in their memories for a very long time.

This one had a little bit of everything. An outmanned opponent from a lesser conference. A big first-half lead. A complete and utter collapse in the second half. Three turnovers that led directly to 21 points. It went from a blowout win to a nail-biter to a humiliating loss, all in the space of two quarters of play. It had big plays, tense moments, sloppiness and a certain slap-your-forehead-and-roll-your-eyes quality.

Now, when fans catalogue epic Northwestern losses – 1995 to Miami of Ohio, 2006 to Michigan State, 2016 to Illinois State – they can add 2018 to Akron to the list.

While the 2016 loss to Illinois State may have been worse – it was an FCS team, after all, and a 6-6 FCS team at that. But this one featured about as bad a half of football as NU has played in recent memory.

Think about it. Northwestern led this game 21-3 at halftime. Not only had the Wildcats put up 240 yards and three TDs, but Akron’s offense turned in as an abysmal a half of offensive football as has been seen at Ryen Field.

The Zips had 123 total yards after two quarters, and 43 of that came on one play. What’s more, the undisciplined Zips racked up 92 yards on 10 penalties (both offense and defense), so their net total was just 31. They had three first downs in the entire half, and one came on a holding penalty against Montre Hartage. The Zips finished the half having converted just one of their eight third-down conversion attempts and went 0-for-2 on fourth down.

Northwestern's defense played well, but Akron’s first-half performance was one for the record books. This team didn’t seem capable of putting up 21 points in a month against Northwestern, let alone two quarters.

Then came the second-half, when the Wildcats were outscored 36-13. The collapse had two distinct elements: a defense that had been so dominant for 30 minutes started surrendering long passing plays and turning Zips quarterback Kato Nelson into Aaron Rodgers. Then, fifth-year senior quarterback Clayton Thorson started turning the ball over for scores. He had two interceptions and a fumble that were returned for touchdowns by the opportunistic Zips.

Add it all up and you get a second half that may have been worse than Michigan State’s rally from a 35-3 deficit to beat Northwestern 41-38 in 2006 for the largest comeback win in NCAA history. At least that one was against a favored Big Ten program and not a 21-point underdog team picked to finish fourth in the MAC East division.

Nelson hit one big play in the first half, a 43-yarder to Jonah Morris to beat Trae Williams on a fly route. That seemed to whet his appetite because in the second half he started throwing bombs – and connecting.

In the final two quarters, Nelson hit Kwadarrius Smith for 40 yards to the NU 11, victimizing Hartage. He hit Andre Williams for a 25-yard touchdown, beating Jared McGee at the back of the end zone. He hit Williams again for 56 yards up the seam, and then hit Maverick Wofley for a 24-yard TD over Greg Newsome.

He burned just about everyone in the secondary at one time or another. After throwing for 95 yards in the first half, Nelson wound up with 182 and two touchdowns in the second. He finished 17 of 28 for 277 yards, without an interception or a sack against him.

Nelson’s performance stood in stark contrast to Thorson, who – in an ironic twist – had a strong first half followed by a cataclysmically bad second.