A collapse for the ages
EVANSTON-Let’s face it. Northwestern fans have a lot of experience with losing. So when they see a historic one, they know it right away.
And make no mistake: The Wildcats’ stunning, galling 39-34 loss to Akron on Saturday night at Ryan Field was one of those setbacks that will stick in their memories for a very long time.
This one had a little bit of everything. An outmanned opponent from a lesser conference. A big first-half lead. A complete and utter collapse in the second half. Three turnovers that led directly to 21 points. It went from a blowout win to a nail-biter to a humiliating loss, all in the space of two quarters of play. It had big plays, tense moments, sloppiness and a certain slap-your-forehead-and-roll-your-eyes quality.
Now, when fans catalogue epic Northwestern losses – 1995 to Miami of Ohio, 2006 to Michigan State, 2016 to Illinois State – they can add 2018 to Akron to the list.
While the 2016 loss to Illinois State may have been worse – it was an FCS team, after all, and a 6-6 FCS team at that. But this one featured about as bad a half of football as NU has played in recent memory.
Think about it. Northwestern led this game 21-3 at halftime. Not only had the Wildcats put up 240 yards and three TDs, but Akron’s offense turned in as an abysmal a half of offensive football as has been seen at Ryen Field.
The Zips had 123 total yards after two quarters, and 43 of that came on one play. What’s more, the undisciplined Zips racked up 92 yards on 10 penalties (both offense and defense), so their net total was just 31. They had three first downs in the entire half, and one came on a holding penalty against Montre Hartage. The Zips finished the half having converted just one of their eight third-down conversion attempts and went 0-for-2 on fourth down.
Northwestern's defense played well, but Akron’s first-half performance was one for the record books. This team didn’t seem capable of putting up 21 points in a month against Northwestern, let alone two quarters.
Then came the second-half, when the Wildcats were outscored 36-13. The collapse had two distinct elements: a defense that had been so dominant for 30 minutes started surrendering long passing plays and turning Zips quarterback Kato Nelson into Aaron Rodgers. Then, fifth-year senior quarterback Clayton Thorson started turning the ball over for scores. He had two interceptions and a fumble that were returned for touchdowns by the opportunistic Zips.
Add it all up and you get a second half that may have been worse than Michigan State’s rally from a 35-3 deficit to beat Northwestern 41-38 in 2006 for the largest comeback win in NCAA history. At least that one was against a favored Big Ten program and not a 21-point underdog team picked to finish fourth in the MAC East division.
Nelson hit one big play in the first half, a 43-yarder to Jonah Morris to beat Trae Williams on a fly route. That seemed to whet his appetite because in the second half he started throwing bombs – and connecting.
In the final two quarters, Nelson hit Kwadarrius Smith for 40 yards to the NU 11, victimizing Hartage. He hit Andre Williams for a 25-yard touchdown, beating Jared McGee at the back of the end zone. He hit Williams again for 56 yards up the seam, and then hit Maverick Wofley for a 24-yard TD over Greg Newsome.
He burned just about everyone in the secondary at one time or another. After throwing for 95 yards in the first half, Nelson wound up with 182 and two touchdowns in the second. He finished 17 of 28 for 277 yards, without an interception or a sack against him.
Nelson’s performance stood in stark contrast to Thorson, who – in an ironic twist – had a strong first half followed by a cataclysmically bad second.
Seemingly lost in the circus of the second half was an career highlight for Thorson in the second quarter. Already NU’s winningest QB, threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Cameron Green with 31 seconds left before halftime to become the school’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. It was the 45th of Thorson’s career, surpassing Brett Basanez and Lenny Williams, who both had 44.
Thorson went 15-for-20 for 175 yards and the history-making TD in the first half. But, just like NU’s pass defense, things went south on Thorson in the second half, when he went 18-for-32 for 208 yards and two touchdowns on the plus side, but two pick-6s and a fumble that led to a touchdown on the down side.
Thorson, then, was responsible for a total of five touchdowns in the second half. Two of them were scoring passes for Northwestern. Three of them were turnovers that turned into TDs for the Zips.
Thorson’s first pick-6 came on another questionable fourth-down call by Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald. Facing a fourth-and-3 at the Akron 16 and leading 21-13, Fitzgerald decided against attempting a 33-yard field goal that would have made it a two-score game and opted to go for it.
That decision wound up costing the Wildcats dearly. Thorson was flushed from the pocket and his pass to Flynn Nagel sailed and was intercepted at the 3-yard line by Alvin Davis. He weaved his way down the sideline and returned it 97 yards for the score. The Zips failed on the two-point conversion, but the sequence reduced NU’s eight-point lead to two and turned the game into a dogfight.
The second Thorson blunder came deep in Wildcat territory. Thorson was sacked by Josh Ward at the NU 11-yard line. He coughed up the ball, which squirted into the end zone and was recovered by Ulysees Gilbert III for a touchdown to give Akron its first lead of the game at 32-28 with 8:28 left in the final period.
As if that wasn’t enough, Thorson had another pick-6 just 1:04 later. This one wasn’t really on him, as it was tipped by Bennett Skowronek and picked off by Davis, who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. (So Davis, a 5-foot-9 junior cornerback, wound up with two interceptions and two touchdowns of 147 combined yards in a career night.)
Thorson finished 33-of-52 passing for 383 yards, with three TDs (he also had two TD passes in the second half), two interceptions and a fumble. He essentially accounted for three TDs for Northwestern and gave up three to Akron.
Just as he does in the pocket, Thorson tried to stand tall under pressure in the post-game press conference. He played all but two series and threw all but one pass against the Zips after two weeks of switching off series with backup TJ Green, and he tried to shoulder all of the blame for the loss.
“You can never win when you give up three defensive touchdowns. I got to do a better job with the ball in my hands,” he said.
“I was responsible for three of their touchdowns. You can’t have that and win the game,” he continued. “Personally, as far as this game goes, I think everyone on our team played well enough to win and I didn’t. And so, I think I’ve got to take it like a man and move on.”
Thorson’s willingness to shoulder the blame was admirable, but – like a few of his passes – misguided. There was plenty of blame to go around in this one.
There were the defensive backs who allowed receivers to get behind them time and again, even though Fitzgerald said the team anticipated Nelson throwing long in the second half. There was kicker Charlie Kuhbander – who, in his defense, is nursing an undisclosed injury – missing 35- and 43-yard field-goal attempts. There was the banged-up offensive line, missing two starters, which allowed two sacks and failed to get a push against a MAC defensive line on a third-and-2 and a fourth-and-2 in one brutal sequence. There were the puzzling fourth-down calls by Fitzgerald, whose team was 1-for-5 on that crucial down in the game.
No, this was a total team effort.
The Zips came into Ryan Field as a three-touchdown underdog and looked exactly like that in the first half, before NU started allowing big plays and turning the ball over for TDs.
To put the loss in perspective, consider this fact: Akron’s last win over a Big Ten team came in 1894, when Akron, then named Buchtel College, beat mighty Ohio State. That was 124 years ago.
Buchtel’s coach that year was a fellow by the name of John W. Heisman. Yes, that Heisman.