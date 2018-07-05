CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Percy Harvin AP Images

LOOKING BACK AT TOP-RANKED PROSPECTS: Quarterbacks | Running Backs The off-season is a time for reflection and at Rivals.com we thought it would be interesting to take a look at our highest ranked players in history by position. Today we look at the wide receivers, led by one of the most dynamic players from the east coast.

Percy Harvin - No. 1, 2006

Recruiting: Harvin committed to Florida over USC in December of his senior season. Virginia and Virginia Tech were considered but were not finalists. When quarterback Tim Tebow committed to the Gators shortly before Harvin, the five-star receiver called it “icing on the cake.” Overview: A two-time national champion at Florida who put up huge numbers in Gainesville, Harvin was a late first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings. In a pro career that spanned from 2009-16, Harvin totaled 4,026 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He also won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Farrell’s take: The fastest player I’ve ever seen turn the corner as a wide receiver, Harvin was special. He wasn’t that tall but he was thick, powerful and couldn’t be contained in high school. His playoff performances are still the thing of legend and Harvin didn’t surprise us at all with a great college career and a first-round grade in the draft.

Dorian Green-Beckham - No. 1, 2012

Dorial Green-Beckham AP Images

Recruiting: Green-Beckham picked Missouri over Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas. The Razorbacks seemed to make a move late for the five-star receiver and it was the closest school to his home in Springfield, Mo., but the Tigers won out for his services. Overview: Green-Beckham started his career at Missouri but then transferred to Oklahoma after legal troubles. He was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, played one season with the Tennessee Titans, one season with the Philadelphia Eagles and was waived before the start of last season. Farrell’s take: Green-Beckham reminded us of Calvin Johnson at the time, who was the most dominant receiver in the NFL. He had size, speed and despite some questionable hands at times, we expected him to develop into an absolute star in college and beyond. He had his moments, but it never happened and it’s still a shock he’s already out of the NFL with his talent level.

Patrick Turner - No. 2, 2005

Patrick Turner AP Images

Recruiting: In mid-January before National Signing Day, Turner picked USC over Tennessee in a heated battle between both programs. There was talk that the five-star was going to take a late visit to Knoxville but Turner decided against it. Overview: After a solid if not spectacular USC career where he probably didn’t meet expectations but still finished with 1,752 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, Turner was a third-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. In a short NFL career with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, Turner ended his pro career with only 10 catches and one touchdown. Farrell’s take: This one still puzzles me because Turner might be the most dominant receiver I’ve ever seen at the high school level. He couldn’t be stopped with his size, speed and hands and I still wonder if he stayed home at Tennessee if things would have been different. There was no way he could miss and yet he did. Even with 17 touchdowns in college and a third round grade, he is one of the bigger disappointments I’ve seen. He should have been the next star at USC.

Rueben Randle - No. 2, 2009

Rueben Randle AP Images

Recruiting: Although some thought he could be a lock to Alabama, Randle pledged to LSU over the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and others. In his senior season, the five-star played quarterback where he put up about 2,400 yards with 20 touchdowns. Overview: Randle had 97 catches for 1,634 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons at LSU and then left Baton Rouge early for the NFL. He was a second-round pick by the New York Giants. In four years, Randle totaled 188 catches for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns. Since then, he’s bounced to the Eagles and Bears and in May he signed a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. Farrell’s take: A tough evaluation because he played quarterback, Randle was still an amazing athlete and showed off some serious receiving skill at the Army All American Bowl. At one point he was our No. 1 player overall but fell to No. 2 in the end. He had the size, hands and ability to get open downfield and we liked the way he ran with the ball in his hands as a quarterback. He was a special player in high school.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - No. 3, 2018

Amon-Ra St. Brown Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: St. Brown committed to USC at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl over his other finalists, Stanford and Notre Dame, where he had a brother playing at each school. The Trojans had emerged as the clear front-runner late in his recruitment. Overview: Considered one of the best receivers to come out of California in at least a decade, St. Brown should have a chance this season to get on the field. His high school quarterback, JT Daniels, reclassified to the 2018 class to compete for the starting job as well. Farrell’s take: St. Brown hasn’t played a down of college football but he’s one of the most complete receivers I’ve ever seen. He’s not huge but he gets separation so easily, fights for the football and is an exceptional route runner. He’s the kind of player who can take over a game and he should hook up very well with his high school quarterback at USC.

Kyle Prater - No. 3, 2010

Kyle Prater AP Images

Recruiting: Early in his senior season, Prater committed to USC over Illinois, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Prater said one reason why he picked the Trojans was because of his dream to play in the NFL. Overview: After transferring from USC to Northwestern after one season, Prater did not have a highly successful career closer to home. He finished his college career with only two touchdown receptions. Prater went undrafted in 2015 and has not played a game in the NFL. Farrell’s take: Prater, like Turner, is a hard one to figure out but was much more of a bust than Turner overall. He was another guy with great size, downfield speed and huge hands but he never put it together beyond high school. I remember him at the Gridiron Kings tournament in Florida where he was just toying with people and felt he was a can’t-miss. I was wrong.

Theo Wease - No. 3, 2019

Theo Wease SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

Recruiting: Wease originally committed to Oklahoma but backed off that pledge. This spring he re-committed to the Sooners during a visit to Norman. He’s the top-ranked wide receiver in this recruiting class. Overview: Wease is entering his senior season at Allen, Texas. Only cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. and offensive tackle Darnell Wright are ranked higher in the 2019 class. Farrell’s take: Wease could end up ranked higher or lower than his current No. 3, but he’s a dominant receiver for sure. Going after No. 1 Derek Stingley Jr. at the Rivals100 Five Star Challenge presented by adidas was something we will remember for quite some time. Wease has good size, he’s a very good route runner and he has a great motor and work ethic. He should have a great college career and success beyond.

George Farmer - No. 3, 2011

George Farmer AP Images

Recruiting: Farmer committed to USC, always considered the front-runner in his recruitment, in December of his senior season and said he wanted to win national championships with the Trojans. Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Miami and others were also considered. Overview: Farmer was plagued by injuries at USC including a spider bite that limited him and torn knee ligaments that sidelined him as well. He finished in three seasons with only four touchdown catches. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in May but released in August. Farmer had a brief career with the Seahawks before being released. Farrell’s take: Farmer was an exceptional talent in high school and like many on this list he had great size, body control and downfield speed. But, like many on this list, he busted out. Injuries were the main reason for his failure but the fact he got a look from the Seahawks as a defensive player shows what a great athlete he was.

Early Doucet - No. 3, 2004

Early Doucet AP Images

Recruiting: Doucet picked LSU over Miami in early January and it was always expected that the Tigers would be the front-runner through his recruitment. Florida State, Oklahoma and others were also involved with the five-star receiver. Overview: Doucet finished with 1,943 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns during four years at LSU. He was a third-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. In five years there, Doucet totaled 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns, five in 2011. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012. Farrell’s take: Doucet, like Randle, was a hard evaluation because he played a lot of quarterback in high school. However, he was such a dominant athlete and showed enough at wide receiver to rank so high. He was extremely explosive with the ball in his hands and hard to tackle. His college career was a bit disappointing compared to his ranking but he hung around the NFL for a little bit.

Julio Jones - No. 4, 2008

Julio Jones AP Images

Recruiting: Jones committed to Alabama on National Signing Day. He picked the Crimson Tide over Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and others. Overview: The former five-star had a phenomenal career at Alabama finishing with 2,653 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and he’s had a Hall of Fame career with the Atlanta Falcons. In five of his seven seasons, Jones has totaled more than 1,000 receiving yards and he’s arguably the best receiver in the NFL. Farrell’s take: It was the Julio Jones vs. A.J. Green debate back in 2008 and Jones won out as our No. 1 receiver and No. 4 player overall. He’s easily the most successful player on the list here and was a man among boys in high school. He was one of the most physically impressive prospects I’ve seen at the position and probably should have been No. 1 overall in 2008 although the three ahead of him – Terrelle Pryor, DaQuan Bowers and Mike Adams – were pretty special coming out as well.

Andre Caldwell - No. 4, 2003

Andre Caldwell AP Images