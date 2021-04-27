Before defensive line coach Marty Long let Demetrious Allen of Leo (Ind.) know he was going to be offered a scholarship, he asked a couple questions to make sure Allen is still interested in Northwestern.

It's safe to say Allen was still interested. The day after he was offered he scheduled an official visit to Evanston for June 11-13.

Get to know Allen, the long, tall defensive end whose No. 1 priority in finding the right school is academics.