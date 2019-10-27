@WildcatReport

We give you the 3-2-1 on Northwestern's 20-0 loss to Iowa and hand out some awards.





Three takeaways

Northwestern didn’t take advantage of the opportunities that presented themselves early. Aidan Smith threw an interception on the first Northwestern drive, then the defense forced an Iowa field-goal attempt that Keith Duncan missed. Leading up to that, the Cats got solid coverage by Greg Newsome on a fade route to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and two plays later Joe Gaziano sacked Nate Stanley and shut down any attempt at six after the pick. On the ensuing Northwestern drive, the Cats moved down the field and even got into Iowa territory; things were looking good. Then, on fourth-and-two from “stats-are-for-losers-but-analytics-are-for-winners” head coach Pat Fitzgerald, they ran a very weak inside-zone play to John Moten -- who has the fourth most carries on the team this year and averages just two yards per carry -- against the ninth-best rush defense in the country. Opportunity squandered.

Later in the first quarter, with Iowa holding a 7-0 lead, Nate Stanley hit TE Sam LaPorta for a first-and-10 inside NU territory. Then the call was reversed, turning a first down into a fourth-and-3 and a punt -- quite a reversal in outlook. The NU offense responded by going three-and-out. On third-and-7, Aidan Smith threw a pass to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, who was two yards in front of the sticks. The pass fell incomplete, but why was the receiver not at or past the sticks on a third-down play near the sideline, where room to run was limited? Later in the second quarter, when the 10-0 lead was still not insurmountable, Smith missed a wide open Riley Lees on a wheel route. A hands-to-the-face penalty gave the Wildcats an automatic first down. A few plays later Isaiah Bowser got tripped up by his own blocker's legs, then, on third-and-4, Smith held the ball for too long and was sacked, taking the Wildcats out of any fourth-down conversion attempt or even a long field goal try to bring them within seven points.

Isaiah Bowser still doesn’t look 100% healthy. The sophomore from Sidney (Ohio) seemed to be moving a little slower, and with some hesitancy, between the tackles. We don't know what Bowser's status is, but it’s clear that he is not at full power. That may partially explain why Moten got the ball on that fourth-down run early in the game, though the fact that Bowser got 14 carries, nine more times than anyone else on the roster, disputes that notion. It also indicates that, fully healthy or not, Bowser's power running will continue to be an integral part of the game plan. Still, on those inside-zone running plays the Cats seem to run about 80% of the time they run the ball, Bowser looks slower, allowing the defensive reinforcements to get there quicker.

This offense is struggling mightily. This isn't breaking news to Wildcat fans, and we’re not trying to be negative. But while the truth sometimes hurts, it can also set you free. This offense is at an all-time Fitzgerald-era low. We follow and respect the coach’s philosophy of not berating the players - he says everyone needs to be relentlessly positive, and we have hope for better things in the near future. But this is positively the most anemic Northwestern offense since the pre-1995 Dark Ages. The Cats' average total offense per game is 266.4 yards, 45 yards per game under the lowest output in the Fitzgerald era. Their scoring average of 10.7 points per game is also 7 points below the lowest average in his tenure. Even if you just look at the Mick McCall era, it’s almost 10 points under his lowest per game average as OC, - and that previous low, by the way, was in 2015, when Northwestern won 10 games. Put it this way, Northwestern is averaging the same total yardage and fewer points than Rutgers did in 2018, when the Knights had the worst offense in the FBS.

Frustration is starting to show, too. Riley Lees visually demonstrated his disappointment with Smith's throw on the aforementioned wheel route, the second week in a row he displayed his emotion on the field. Bowser was seen yelling at lineman that could not get out of his way on an outside-zone play in the second quarter, preventing him from getting around the corner to open field and pick up a needed first down. Berkeley Holman even got demonstrative after a poorly thrown pass on a third-and-medium slant route that, if thrown slightly behind and away from the defender, would have allowed him to adjust, make the catch and allow the Wildcat drive to continue with a fresh set of downs. Even Fitzgerald’s frustrations are starting to show when he implied how much they miss Clayton Thorson, whom haters criticized at times throughout his career. He suggested that, when they review film, there will be a lot of disappointed guys in the QB room. He also said that if personnel changes need to be made, then that’s what they’ll do. As we’ve become accustomed to saying, let’s see what next week offers.





Two questions

Why do the Cats continue to run tempo? We know this has been a staple of the McCall offense and that most college football teams run it. Well, the team that just blanked you 20-0 and is 6-2 on the season with a coach that has won more Big Ten football games than anyone in the conference right now, doesn’t run it. Even teams that run a variation of tempo don’t typically go as fast as the Wildcats do. Slow it down. Give your quarterback time to process the play, analyze what he needs to do, review his options for the given play, and then properly execute to the offense’s strengths. Give your receivers, backs and OL time to survey and solve, not to mention rest and recuperate a little bit. Because of tempo, most defenses get a quick call in and are ready to roll, so sometimes making them wait a little longer than what they’re used to might pay some dividends.

With so many injuries and the season in peril, how creative do you get with redshirts? The Wildcats have to win out against Indiana, Purdue, UMass, Minnesota and Illinois to make a bowl game. That's not impossible, but with the level of play we've seen the last few weeks, it doesn’t appear they will be in a bowl. So now may be the time to get creative in how they use their rather talented recruiting class of 2019, especially at receiver, where they seem to need the most help. Will we see Genson Hooper-Price or Bryce Kirtz? Or how about Thomas Gordon at superback? The first two haven’t set foot on the field yet and Gordon has only appeared in one game. You can still keep them within the four-game limit, but perhaps also give them some meaningful time, at the right time, and get a quality return on your investment.



One thing we know

This team needs a playmaker to step up in all three phases of the game. We’ll give credit to sack-making, fumble-forcing Joe Gaziano and PBU leader Greg Newsome on the defensive side of the ball, but even there, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for Gaziano are not award-worthy and Newsome doesn’t have a pick to his credit this year. Northwestern has only two inceptions all year, and just one of them came from the secondary. Fitzgerald said it multiple times in his post-game press conference: they have to start creating turnovers on defense. It’s been part of their “recipe” of success the past decade, but they simply are not getting the ball back on defense. They have just eight takeaways (six fumble recoveries) on the year, and, in terms of creating defensive havoc, Gaziano has 5.5 of the team's 13 total sacks. On special teams, PK Charlie Kuhbander has been consistent and, more-often-than-not, the same can be said about P Daniel Kubiuk. But if we had to give out mid-season awards, the biggest spark on special teams has been coverage guy Raymond Niro. The kick return game has only brought one kickoff past the 40. Lees has flirted with a big return a couple of times: a 50-yard KR and a 20-yard PR, as well as one potential big one that was negated in the books by a careless block-in-the-back penalty against Wisconsin.

But the offense, oh the offensive offense. The offense is looking for a quarterback, a receiver, a lineman and, yeah, we’ll even throw running back onto the shopping list. It’s not as though guys haven’t stepped up and played well. Bowser and Jesse Brown both looked good against Stanford, then got hurt (Brown has not seen the field since). Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards against UNLV, but hasn’t cracked 100 since. The receivers are not creating separation or not getting open fast enough to make the impact they need to. Lees leads the team in catches but averages just 6 yards per reception, with a long of 19, and no touchdowns. Bennett Skowronek has been out for four weeks and is still the second-leading receiver on this team with 12 catches. They have just two receiving touchdowns -- both by JJ Jefferson -- and only one guy on the entire offense (Jefferson again) has a play that went for more than 35 yards.

Three quarterbacks have played and the best-looking one, TJ Green, is out for the season with a broken foot. On the offensive line, Rashawn Slater looked pretty darn good against All-American Chase Young, but has been beaten by lesser defenders in other games and committed more penalties this year than he has in his first two years combined.

Fitzgerald said it after the game: “to win games... guys gotta step up.” Bingo.





Greg Newsome had a career-high 9 tackles and 2 PBUs to earn our Wildcat Warrior award. (AP Images)

Awards

Offensive game ball: WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman The junior from Minnesota emerged as the go-to-guy on the outside against Iowa. Though, like many on the offensive side of the ball, he made a couple of mistakes, nobody can question that No. 81 "grinded" to run the routes and make the catches, and then make the most of them. Three of his four hauls went for first downs and he was often targeted on third-down passes, showing the trust that a developing quarterback has in a veteran who has had to step up during the absence of leading receiver Skowronek.

Defensive game ball: WLB Blake Gallagher Gallagher led the team with 10 tackles and also added a tackle-for-loss (TFL), a quarterback hurry and a PBU on a pass that very well could have been intercepted. This was the second time this season that the junior from Massachusetts has notched double-digit tackles, and he currently tops the team in tackles and quarterback hurries. Though he got off to a relatively slow start this season, "Gally" appears to be reading the field very well these last couple weeks and, with this kind of play, will continue to give the Wildcats a trio of tacklers along the second level of that defense. Honorable mentions go to Newsome (you’ll read more about him in a moment) and defensive tackle Alex Miller. Miller has probably played better than anyone you may not have heard as much about this year. Much like he has for most of the season, Miller did a good job controlling his portion of the line of scrimmage, even getting into the backfield a couple times, notching a TFL and tying up the Iowa O-linemen enough to allow Gallagher and fellow LB Chris Bergin to finish with 18 combined tackles.



Special Teams game ball: KR/PR Riley Lees Sure, his numbers weren’t stellar, but given that the Hawkeyes have been very good on special teams, Lees was a relatively sacrificial player with his given responsibilities. But that’s what makes Lees the player that he is and beloved by many Wildcat fans. He had two kick returns for an average of 18 yards per runback and a long of 21, and two punts for an average of yards six per return with a long of seven. He did all this in some potentially hazardous, wet conditions.

Wildcat Warrior: CB Greg Newsome Newsome has been forced to cover each team’s top receiving threat and we get the impression he wouldn’t want it any other way. Several times he was tested and most often, the Hawkeyes could not get past him. He added two more PBUs to his stat sheet, which keeps him in a close second in the Big Ten in that category, just one behind Nebraska’s Lamar Jackson. He also finished second on the team with nine tackles (six of them solo), which is a new career high. His previous career high was seven, and that came a week ago against No. 3 Ohio State. If he can follow with a new career-high next week against Indiana, perhaps the Wildcats can snap their five-game losing streak.



Best moment

We know this has happened before, but this guy is a special kind of player in Wildcat history. Senior DE Joe Gaziano earned his 26th-and-a-half sack in the first quarter to help force a field goal, which Iowa PK Keith Duncan uncharacteristically missed and helped the Cats overcome an unfortunate tipped pass-interception by Chauncey Golston on their third play from scrimmage. This sort of momentum-changing play is something Wildcat fans have become familiar with when No. 97, the state Supreme Court Judge’s son from Scituate, Mass., imposes his will onto opposing backfields. Two more sacks and Gaziano will dethrone Casey Dailey as Northwestern's all-time leading sack artist. And one thing is for sure: Gaz has earned every. Single. One.

