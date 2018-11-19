WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats’ road win over Minnesota.



Three Takeaways

1. The offense is showing a variety of playmakers once again. Clayton Thorson got back on track by completing 15 passes and spread them out among nine different players. Five different Wildcats made a catch of 17 yards or greater; three of which were 22 yards or more, with the most explosive pass going to first-year JJ Jefferson for 68 yards. And all five of those guys are coming back next year, too, by the way. They also got 85 yards rushing from freshman Isaiah Bowser, who’s getting a lot more attention from defensive units, which helps to open the passing game as well as the perimeter runs by guys like Riley Lees and Berkley Holman. Holman is someone who’s emerging as a speed threat on jet/fly sweeps, which are set up by the inside run game with Bowser. If teams have to focus on one or the other, it is going to make this offense that much more potent - and just in time for the Big Ten Championship game in two weeks. With the target becoming bigger and bigger on these Wildcats, having a bigger tool box on offense is essential, and the results from Saturday (against a better-than-the-numbers defense) are a positive sign in the right direction toward Indy.



2. Travis Whillock might be playing the best of any Wildcat safety this year despite playing in only four games. The redshirt sophomore has led the team in tackles the last three weeks and - with no disrespect to senior Jared McGee or sophomore JR Pace - his 34 tackles, 3 PDs, 2 TFLs and FR in three games of substance (two and a half starts) is the best per-game output at a position that many were worried about coming into the season, and even more so once McGee went down against Notre Dame. Coach Pat Fitzgerald knew Whillock was a “really good football player” coming out of Katy, Texas. He knew that, in addition to star MLB Paddy Fisher, they also really wanted his teammate Whillock - who helped to convince Fisher to come to Evanston. He’s a hitter with really good ball instincts who always seems to be right where the play is going. Unfortunately injuries slowed Whillock’s progress and opportunity early on in the season, until he started playing a part in the kicking game beginning in the Michigan State game. Once McGee went down in game nine, Whillock was forced to be that “next-man-up”, and his play has really helped solidify a defense that just keeps getting better.





3. The Wildcats have now won eight straight conference road games and 14 of their last 15 regular-season Big Ten games overall. This is something that carries a lot of meaning because even mighty Michigan and Ohio State have lost more conference games in that span than the Wildcats. So too, has every other Big Ten team. That’s right: Northwestern has been the winningest conference team in that span and the second-winningest overall in the last two seasons to date - only one game behind the Buckeyes. Still, they’ve been an underdog in 11 of those games, winning eight of them straight up. Yet the narrative continues to be that this team “has to break, sometime”; is “lucky to have won the West” and “doesn’t have anything to play for until then”. It’s this lack of respect that fuels Fitzgerald, who candidly said after the game that it “pissed him off” last week. That feeling extends to the team, which just grinds and wins every week.



Two Questions

1. What do we know about Flynn Nagel’s health? The senior left the game in the first half with an apparent ankle injury, as reported by BTN sideline reporter Elise Menaker. After trying to loosen it up and applying a heavier wrap, it still wasn't strong enough for him to return to the game. Coach Fitzgerald, as usual, did not lend any transparency to his situation after the game. With Senior Day and the Land of Lincoln Trophy on the line on Saturday will Nagel be healthy enough to grace the Ryan Field crowd one more time? The Wildcats have enough depth at wide receiver to overcome the loss of Nagel against the Illini, but the local boy from Lemont, Ill.) deserves one last curtain call.





2. What exactly was the motive of the shirtless pre-game warm-up? After careful thought and consideration, I’m beginning to think this was a brilliant psychological move for two reasons. One, it got them to embrace the bitter elements. It got the blood flowing properly and assured that each and every one of these guys was woke;. As everyone knows, there are few things more sobering than 20-degree temperatures with a wind that cuts right through you. And two, it brought an element of exhilarating surprise - seeing offensive coordinator Mick McCall and his 60-something shirtless body would bring a sense of silliness to anyone. It certainly loosened the team up and took the element of cold right out of their minds. Mission accomplished.



Coach Pat Fitzgerald has his Wildcats playing for a Big Ten Championship. AP Images

One thing we know

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald should win Big Ten Coach of the Year. Think of the inclines that Fitzgerald’s team has scaled this season. They started the season with a QB recovering from a very recent ACL injury. Then they lost their leading rusher - and much more importantly, a beloved teammate - for his career to a spinal condition. Then, dealing with a run game that was ranked in the bottom five in the country and losing a total of five defensive starters throughout the season for at least two games, they rattled off six consecutive conference victories - playing against the 21st-toughest schedule in college football, mind you. They won the Big Ten West for the first time in school history and will have a chance to play for their first outright Big Ten championship for the first time in 23 years. They’ve been an underdog in twice as many games as Michigan and Ohio State combined the last two seasons, and in more than half their Big Ten games this season. The guy earns every bit of his success and he’s done it with fewer resources than most of his counterparts (until the Walter Athletic Center opened this year), and he sits atop the Big Ten in wins the last two years. This year is Fitzgerald's finest coaching job. No other coach is more deserving of that December award.



Best unit

The defensive line. The rotational front four caused three sacks, five TFLs, two passes batted down and seven pressures on Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan. The three primary perpetrators were Joe Gaziano, Trent Goens and Earnest Brown - three guys that span almost literally all across the continent: Gaziano from Massachusetts, Brown from Texas and Goens from California. Their ability to bring heat in the pocket greatly helped a secondary that was missing three starters. .

Offensive game ball

QB Clayton Thorson. The fifth-year senior from Wheaton, Ill. finished 15-of-21 for 230 yards passing. His performance Saturday got him back over the 200-yard mark for the first time in five games. And while Fitzgerald said once again that “stats are losers," it’s got to be reassuring for the successful head coach to see Thorson flourishing again. More impressive than his statistical output was that Thorson hit nine different receivers. He also ran the ball for an 18-yard TD following a beautiful “ride”, where he stared down the defensive end, and pulled the ball out of Chad Hanaoka’s belly as the defender collapsed down, and glided into the end zone, with the only defender near him being blocked out of the play by WR Ramaud Chiakhiao-Bowman.

Thorson also became only the second Wildcat in program history to pass for more than 10,000 yards in his career and moved into fifth place in career passing yards by Big Ten quarterbacks - one spot behind that other Wildcat, 10,000-yard passer Brett Basanez.





Defensive game ball

DE Joe Gaziano. BTN color analyst Glen Mason (who had Mike Hankwitz as his defensive coordinator at Kansas) spoke early about how Gaziano had the ability to disrupt a defense. Mason’s premonition came true, as the junior accounted for three tackles, a TFL and a batted-down pass. His signature play of the game, though, came in the fourth quarter, when he came in and strip-sacked Gopher QB Tanner Morgan, then recovered the ball and nearly scored a touchdown. More than the numbers, Gaziano affected the Gopher passing game most of the afternoon, attacking and aggravating what Fitzgerald called one of the “biggest O-lines in the country.”





Special Teams game ball

P/K/PK Jake Collins. As always, Collins hit his punts well: six of them for a 43.7-yard average, with two rolling into the end zone for touchbacks and one pinned inside the 20. But like a Swiss Army knife, the fifth-year senior grad transfer proved capable of many functions, as he was pressed into kickoff and placekicking duties. After Drew Luckenbaugh reaggravated a lower-body injury on a missed PAT, Collins was called on in the fourth quarter to kick a 29-yard FG that he hit it right down the middle with a lot of force. It was his first FG make since high school.



Wildcat Warrior

DE Trent Goens. The senior doesn't start, but he often has a starter's impact on the game. Goens, a junior, once again made his way into the opposing backfield numerous times, leading the team with two TFLs,, to go along with a sack. Goens ranks second on the team in both categories and has one of the better motors of anyone on that unit. He continues to toil and gives the Wildcats great depth on the defensive front that is starting to get noticed as one of the best in the conference. Goens' efforts won’t go unnoticed here; that's why he is our Warrior this week.

Trent Goens applies pressure to the Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. AP Images

Best moment

Northwestern’s 66-second touchdown drive at the end of the first half, right after Minnesota's TD tied the game, was a thing of beauty. It’s been common the past couple years for the Wildcats to run a play or two that can be generously classified as “conservative”, then safely run out the clock in just such a situation. This time, though, the Wildcats needed just four total plays to answer Minnesota’s score: three plays from scrimmage plus Kyric McGowan’s fantastic 39-yard kick return that gave the Wildcats good field position. Then Thorson hit Bennett Skowronek on a drag, from left-to-right, across the middle, for 23 yards. The very next play, he threw a dart to Chiakhiao-Bowman for 19 on a curl route to the quarterback's left. That’s when McCall (who had his shirt back on at this point) dialed up a zone-read, which Thorson carried out perfectly and practically jogged 13 yards into the end zone.

The Wildcats made a statement with that aggressive one-minute drill, and the score enabled them to regain momentum going into halftime after Minnesota had just drawn even.



