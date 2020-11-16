WildcatReport - After further review: Northwestern 27 Purdue 20

WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats’ win over previously unbeaten Purdue that improved their record to 3-0.





THREE TAKEAWAYS

Greg Newsome is an All-Big Ten corner. The talk heading into the game was about Purdue All-Big Ten receiver David Bell and how Northwestern’s aforementioned junior cornerback might fare against him, especially with only one game played this season. Well, you heard Pat Fitzgerald say it after the game, and we’ll echo that with resounding conviction: Newsome got the better of this matchup. The Purdue receiver only caught four passes with Newsome in coverage, and several more went incomplete with No. 2 shadowing him. Though he only got credit for two pass breakups, Newsome impeded Bell’s ability to complete his routes and catch the football. This was the first time in five games Bell did not catch a touchdown pass or have 100 receiving yards, and the first time in four that he didn’t record a catch for more than 20 yards. He made nine grabs altogether, though he was targeted 17 times. That’s just a 53% catch rate, the lowest in his young career at Purdue and Newsome had a big hand in that. For those who don’t know who Newsome is yet, they need to educate themselves fast.

The run defense is great. Northwestern swarmed to the ball and limited the Boilermakers to just 34 yards on 13 carries (excluding quarterback sacks). RB Zander Horvath had run for over 100 yards in each of his first two games, averaging more than 5 yards per carry against Iowa and Illinois. Against this Wildcat defense, he totaled just 21, for a 2.1-yard average, with his best tote going for 14 yards. Granted, he ran hard, and it often took three or four Cats to bring him down, but nonetheless, NU proved why they are eighth-best run defense in the nation.

When the Cats win TOP, they win the game. Northwestern held the ball for over 35 minutes in this game and that was key in keeping a potentially explosive offense off the field, as well as resting its own defense. They converted 7 of 18 third downs and a fourth down, which helped consume the clock. They also had four drives of nine plays of more, including two 14-play marches. This is a team that likes to run tempo, but they’re also a lot more calculated under OC Mike Bajakian than they have been in the past. They’re much more efficient in clock management decisions, knowing when it’s right to increase the pace and when it’s necessary to take the time to take their time and survey the field. The mental edge it gives the offense has been a part of Northwestern’s success during the first half of this season, and it will be tested in full force this week.



TWO QUESTIONS

Northwestern averaged just 2.0 yards per carry vs. Purdue. (AP)

Why was the run game so ineffective? Northwestern gained just 80 yards on 40 carries. That’s right, they carried the ball 40 times and couldn’t top the century mark. This scares us going forward. After hitting it big against Maryland (as they should), averaging 6.1 yards per carry, the running game has regressed over the last three games. They went for 2.3 ypc, 3.8 ypc and 2 ypc against Iowa, Nebraska, and Purdue, respectively, and only Iowa’s run defense currently ranks in the top 50 nationally. The offensive line has been pretty strong when they’ve needed to be this season, ranking first in the country (you read that right) with a 100% power success rate. This means that on third- and fourth-down, when they need to gain two yards or less, they’ve been successful on every single one of those conversions. But on typical run downs, when they’re “expected” to get at least four yards, they’re only doing it 39% of the time, which puts them 115th out of 124 teams playing football right now. They rank 102nd in line yards per carry, which is to say the line accounts for about 2.3 yards of the team’s yards per carry. They’re not creating much room for the backs right now, and this will certainly be something we’ll be watching with concern, especially as they get set to face Wisconsin, which ranks sixth in the country in rush defense.

Will they continue their confidence in the red zone and on third- and fourth-down? The Wildcats are 25th in red-zone scoring (among teams that have had at least 16 opportunities), putting up points in 14 of their 16 chances, with touchdowns in 11 of those 16 trips. They’re also 17th in third-down conversion offense (among teams with at least 65 occurrences), successfully moving the chains 46% of the time. Our theory for their success is the confidence this staff has in their system and their players, and the confidence these players have in each other. Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and Kyric McGowan have been incredibly reliable for quarterback Peyton Ramsey, and Ramsey’s ability to extend plays and add a running dimension to their third-down playbook makes the Wildcats extremely effective. They’re also a perfect 7-for-7 on fourth-down tries this year, converting a fourth down in each of their four games this season.



ONE THING WE KNOW

Northwestern is in first place and clearly one of the top two teams in the West. It’s been redundantly documented that this is Northwestern's first 4-0 mark to start Big Ten play since 1996, when they were conference co-champs. In fact, they’ve only started 4-0 in league play three times, and in two of those three seasons they ended up conference champs. They are playing largely mistake-free offense, solid special teams and lights-out defense. They have only allowed 10 points in eight second-half quarters this season. Like famous coaches have said, it’s hard to lose when the other teams can’t score, and right now nobody is scoring on these first-place Cats.



AWARDS

WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman gets our offensive game ball. (AP)

Offensive game ball: WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Nobody has deserved a game ball more in the last two years than RCB did against the Boilers. Nobody has made bigger strides from last year to this year, either. “The Barber” was incredible -- smooth, tough, athletic, calculated, resilient, supportive, confident. We could go on with even more affable adjectives, but you get the point. No. 81 had a career game. He made eight catches for 86 yards and three touchdowns. Four of those catches that did not go for a score resulted in a first down -- three of them on third or fourth down. On the Wildcats' second-quarter touchdown drive, Chiaokhiao-Bowman made three receptions, including an athletic third-down catch, laying out and zeroing in on the ball. He later capped off the drive with a beautifully run 18-yard fade route, softly cradling a well-thrown pass from Ramsey for his second TD of the game. In the midst of all the uncertainty during the offseason, Chiaokhiao-Bowman worked “relentlessly” with Ramsey, according to Fitzgerald. The two established their timing and are fast becoming the best battery the Wildcats have seen since Clayton Thorson and Austin Carr in 2016.

Defensive game ball: DE Eku Leota. Okay, hear us out on this one. Newsome was awesome, helping to keep Bell scoreless and virtually handcuffing him when one-on-one, as most of Bell’s receptions came on short or over-the-middle routes out of Newsome’s jurisdiction. But he also committed two defensive pass interference penalties (though one was bogus), and there were a couple other non-calls where the officials let Newsome get handsy and kept the yellow linens in their pockets. Leota came up big in three key situations. His first sack came on third-and-9, approaching midfield, early in the second quarter, after the Wildcats had just kicked a field goal to go up 10-3. This forced the Boilermakers to punt and kept the momentum on the side of the Purple-and-White. The second was Leota’s strip of O’Connell in the third quarter, which was scooped by Paddy Fisher and led to a Northwestern touchdown that put them up 24-10 midway through the quarter. The final one came on Purdue’s final drive, when, on third-and-9, Leota beat the tackle inside and brought O’Connell down to the soggy Ross-Ade turf, forcing a difficult fourth-down situation that the Boilermakers could not convert, ultimately sealing the victory for the Wildcats.

Special Teams game ball: PK Charlie Kuhbander. It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but we’ve been waiting for these positively redundant results for almost three years now. With his hip injury seemingly healed, the senior from Springboro (Ohio) added two more field goals of 40-plus yards, including a career-long 46-yarder under inclimate weather conditions on a sloppy grass field. “Kuhbs” also put two kickoffs for touchbacks, and one of his send-offs hit the last blade of grass before the sideline and bounced dead in play, taking away from TJ Sheffield any chance of a well-set up return. Kuhbander's confidence is rising, and he could be a big weapon if any last-second heroics may be needed later this season.

Wildcat Warrior(s): The entire Wildcat Football Team. This honor is because of two words: COVID-free. (And let me say, I don’t believe in jinxes so there's no need to worry.) This program and its fine medical and health support staff appear to be doing about as well as anyone could have hoped. It all starts from the top. Watch any of the Emmy award-winning show, “The Foundation” (Northwestern’s independently produced insider series), and you will see and hear Fitzgerald continually talk to his team about how extremely important it is to beat COVID before they can work on beating their opponents. Even in his post-game press conference on Saturday, he spoke about the importance of his team’s social decisions. For a group of 17-to-23-year-olds -- who are enjoying success, gaining popularity and feeling on top of the world, all while going to school near one of the biggest metropolitan cities in the United States -- to think smart and stay healthy? That’s a team of warriors. And this team of warriors is currently in first place in the Big Ten West.



BEST MOMENT

Northwestern’s offensive drive to answer the fourth-and-2, 44-yard TD pass given up in the second quarter. The Cats responded to Garrett Miller's stunning touchdown with a tough 25-yard return by McGowan, where he absorbed some hard hits but kept going. NU made four first downs on the drive and Ramsey was 7-for-7 passing, including a gutsy third-down throw and athletic catch by his money receiver, Chiaokhiao-Bowman. The Wildcats actually made a couple of mistakes: a fumble by Drake Anderson as he was getting blown up behind the line, and a holding penalty on Charlie Mangieri that brought back a McGowan TD run. But they still capped off this nine play, 62-yard drive with a score that essentially negated the previous Purdue touchdown and brought momentum back to their side.

