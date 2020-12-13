WildcatReport - After further review: Northwestern 28 Illinois 10

WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats' win over Illinois for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.



THREE TAKEAWAYS

Cameron Porter was one of two running backs to run for more than 140 yards. (Northwestern Athletics)

The run game came back. Cam Porter and Evan Hull paced the production with 291 yards between them, accounting for three of the four touchdowns scored by the Wildcats. Five other players added 120 yards for a grand total of 411 rushing yards -- that’s a 7.1 yards-per-carry average as a team. Sixteen of the Wildcats' 23 offensive first downs came by way of the run and it was so effective that quarterback Peyton Ramsey only had to throw the ball 12 times, just twice in the second half. This is the kind of ground attack head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants, and the kind that we expected from offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian when he was brought in last December. Oddly, we only saw this kind of potent execution twice this season: once in the first game of the season against Maryland, and in the last game of the regular season against Illinois, but not much else in between. Once again, they dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for more than 34 minutes, and that has been a recipe for success for much of this season.

Northwestern is the Linebacker U of the Big Ten. Well, for this year anyway. Yeah, it might seem like a bold take, but Northwestern has three LBs in the top 10 in tackles in the conference. Three of their top four tacklers in the game were those three LBs: “the Firm” of Paddy Fisher, Blake Gallagher and Chris Bergin, and they also had two others in the top eight, including next year’s likely starters, Peter McIntyre and Bryce Gallagher, Blake’s younger brother. Not to mention, they have LB coach Tim McGarigle, the NCAA’s all-time leader in career tackles, and Fitzgerald, a two-time Butkus award winner for the nation’s best LB. Collectively, yeah, they have quite the resume.

The offense continued to convert when it counted. Coming in, Northwestern was 13th nationally in fourth-down attempts and 68th in red-zone scoring offense, converting 75% of their opportunities, with touchdowns on 74% of those exploits. Saturday, they executed on five of seven fourth-down situations and were three of four in the red zone, with all of them winding up as touchdowns. On one drive alone, they completed three fourth-down tries, including a touchdown. They would later score another sixer on a fourth-down situation, both of them coming on the ground. They also moved the chains on 40 percent (the national mean) of their third-down tries, and 67% of those conversions were by way of the run, ripping off big chunks of yardage when they typically only needed a few.



TWO QUESTIONS

Will Saturday’s offensive momentum continue against the Buckeyes? They’re certainly going to need it to, for two reasons. One, they have to do something to keep that Buckeye offense off the field. Everyone knows how well Ohio State can score (46.6 points per game), but if they have to wait longer to get between the stripes than they’re accustomed to, could that put a little rust in the Buckeye offensive machine? The other reason, obviously, is that the Wildcats will need to put some points on the board. They face a situation similar to what they faced in 2018, when they took on a Buckeye offensive juggernaut. But the NU passing offense was a little better suited to compete than this year’s squad appears to be. The offensive line and collective depth in the backfield appears to be better this year than that 2018 squad, at least at this moment. One has to wonder if the Wildcats ran like they did in sloppy conditions on Saturday, could they run better on turf, indoors, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis? And if the run game does succeed to even half of the extent it did on Saturday, could that set up a more effective passing game with Ramsey, Riley Lees and Kyric McGowan versus the Buckeyes?

Is this going to be Hank’s last year? The veteran defensive coordinator has now had a hand in 399 wins throughout his illustrious college coaching career that’s now in it’s sixth decade and spread among nine different schools. He’s coached in 25 bowl games, including all major New Year’s Day events. His defenses have finished in the Top 25 14 times, knocked off nine Top 5 teams and two No. 1-ranked foes. But he turns 73 on Monday, and this season might be the finest sculpture of his artful career. He seems to be very deserving of the Broyles Award for the best assistant in the country this season. But with all that 2020 has brought, it might be time to dedicate more focused attention on his family. He’s certainly earned his way to fame throughout his career, but especially this last decade in Evanston. With two more games to play, and Hank sitting on 399, what a joy it would be to see him go out with that 400th W… and maybe even No. 401.



ONE THING WE KNOW

Northwestern is definitely NOT the little brother. We knew that going into the game, but apparently Illinois LB Milo Eifler didn’t. This statement certainly wrinkled the whiskers of the Wildcats and gave them even more sauce on Saturday. With their sixth straight win over the Illini, Northwestern has outscored Illinois by an average score of 31.5 to 13. They out-gained them by an average of 431 total yards to just 291. Northwestern will now have played in five bowl games in those six seasons; Illinois has been to just one. Northwestern will finish this year with five winning seasons in the last six; Illinois has none. And in that one season that the Wildcats did not end up above .500, they beat the Illini. Fourteen of the last 18 Land of Lincoln games have been won by the guys in Purple. It seems like “brother” has been more like daddy.



AWARDS

Evan Hull takes home our offensive game ball. (Northwestern Athletics)

Offensive game ball: #26 RS FR RB Evan Hull. This one was tough, but Hull -- the third NU running back to tote the rock Saturday -- certainly made the most of his opportunity. He carried the ball 13 times for 152 yards (11.5 ypc), including a 32-yard TD jaunt in the third quarter on fourth-and-4. He also had runs of 23, 50 and 20 yards, in addition to that aforementioned TD. This is the second 100-yard game of Hull's brief Northwestern career. In fact, in games when he’s carried the ball at least 13 times, he’s averaging 140 yards per game. That's something to look forward to in the future.

Defensive game ball: #42 SR MLB Paddy Fisher. Really, the entire starting defense played well, but Fisher led the way with seven tackles (four solo), and added a pass break up and a QB hurry. In his final game against the Illini, Fisher helped shut down the orange offense, controlling the middle of that defense.

Special Teams game ball: #43 LS Tyler Gillikin, #36 PH Derek Adams and #14 PK Charlie Kuhbander. In a sloppy-weather game, all three did a great job of not letting it affect their performance. They were perfect on all four of their PATs (as they have been all season), and Kuhbander was pretty solid on most of his kickoffs, even making a tackle. Gillikin also made two perfect punt snaps, while Adams put one 54 yards downfield, and another inside the 20-yard line.

Wildcat Warrior: #20 FR RB Cam Porter. While Hull got the offensive game ball, Porter was the Warrior, as he got it all going by puncturing the Illini defense in the first half. The freshman from Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle totaled 24 carries for 142 yards (5.4 ypc), and led the Wildcats with two TDs, of 18 and 2 yards. He took several snaps as the Wildcat QB, which we’ve seen for the second consecutive game. He showed great downhill running ability to move the chains, including four runs of 12 yards or more, with a long of 31.



BEST MOMENT

Jesse Brown hoists The Hat. (AP)

Hoisting the Hat. This is (sadly) the only trophy game the Wildcats play all year, but it’s the second trophy they’ve hoisted within a week. The first was the Big Ten West trophy the Wildcats officially clinched last Saturday, due to results from other action in-conference. And even though Northwestern was still going to Indianapolis regardless of the outcome of their game against Illinois, and Ohio State got the week off because of the cancellation of their game against Michigan, every true Wildcat wants to see Lincoln’s Lid lifted by the Wildcats. After suffering through the blustery cold and crummy weather -- as well as a disastrous 2019 campaign -- these young men who have beaten everyone in the West, and COVID, deserved to boost the bronze on Saturday. And when they did, it was, once again, beautiful.

