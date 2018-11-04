WildcatReport's Tim Chapman, a former high school football head coach, breaks down the Wildcats’ loss to No. 3 Notre Dame.





Three takeaways

1. The offensive line continues to get better. For the first time since the opener at Purdue (albeit with Jeremy Larkin), Northwestern’s run game looked the part it should (all things considered), and it was in big part due to the play of the offensive line. For the third straight week, the Wildcats outrushed their opponent - who, coming in, was ranked better than the Wildcats. As head coach Pat Fitzgerald stated in his press conference, they controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the first half and it showed in the number of positive runs. They paved the way for 127 yards and two TDs against only one negative run play. That total won’t necessarily raise eyebrows, but considering where the team has been all season, there were a good amount of big chunks that first-year RB Isaiah Bowser ripped off against a pretty good defensive front for the Irish. They did allow five sacks, but only two QB hurries, and many of these havoc situations came in the second half, when the offense needed to throw the ball more. These stats were more a byproduct of great coverage by a really good Notre Dame secondary and Thorson not wanting to make a mistake through the air. The front-five is trending in the right direction, and will again need to improve their performance next week against one of the best D-Lines they will face all season in Iowa.

2. Isaiah Bowser continues to get even better. Notre Dame was the best run defense he’s faced this season - and, really, the best that Northwestern has faced all year, aside from Michigan back in game four. Bowser had five runs of six yards or more, and four of his carries went for first downs. Again, the highlight of Bowser’s game is his forward-style of running that keeps his momentum going in the right direction. He runs without fear or intimidation and attacks with the ferocity of… well, a Wildcat. With added strength and training, he’ll only get more potent, and thus, more difficult for defenses to stop. Teams are figuring out how to stop Northwestern’s passing game, as Thorson and the aerial onslaught was held to under 200 yards for the third straight game. While that element of the offense gets worked out, continued improvement from Bowser and the run game will be essential. A big test looms this week against Iowa, the nation’s fourth-best run defense.

3. Speaking of run defenses, Northwestern’s is really good. The Wildcat ground resistance group held the Fighting Irish to 60 yards under their season average. In fact, they’ve only allowed two backs to top the century-mark this season: Michigan’s Karan Higdon (ninth in the nation in rush yards per game) and Nebraska’s Devine Ozigbo (40th). They held the nation’s No. 1 rusher, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, to just 47 yards on the ground, and the 38th-best per-game rusher, DJ Knox of Purdue, to 77. On Saturday, they held Dexter Williams and his 128 yard-per-game average to just 56. This defensive staff and their players know what it takes to stop running games, and they have been really good at executing their game plan. Save for the tragic mistakes made on Ian Book’s QB power around the left side for the game-clinching touchdown, they are making teams one-dimensional and forcing them to throw. The Wildcats have faced four of the top-40 rushing leaders in the country (five if you count ND’s Williams, who did not have enough games to qualify statistically). They will face another good one in two weeks in Illinois’ Reggie Corbin. Things are looking good for the ‘Cats stopping that feature of the game - but questions loom about the pass defense.



Two questions

1. What will the pass secondary look like next week? Although they faced a highly accurate QB and some taller, talented receivers, this group got exposed on Saturday. Fitzgerald admits that his guys may have pressed just a bit in the second half and suffered from the “self-inflicting wounds” he likes to cite so often. True, there were some injuries that forced some lesser seasoned players into action, but the amount of breakdowns in coverage - especially on the deep balls - was a thorn in the side of the Wildcats for most of the night. Surprisingly, it was the veterans more so than the lesser experienced players who were put into the lineup. The first was the Boykin TD, where three guys allowed him to slip through, virtually uncovered and untouched, to the back of the end zone for the first score. Montre Hartage, whose primary job was to lock on and limit Boykin all night, had a lapse in visual recognition and made the wrong defensive sight adjustment, allowing Boykin to get behind him and away from FS Travis Whillock. At this point, Whillock simply didn’t have enough time to offer help, and Boykin was open for an easy six points. The next one was the 47-yard TD pass to Michael Young, where two verticals forced SAFs JR Pace and Whillock to take the two receivers. Whillock took the right guy, but Pace seemed a bit confused and out of place, allowing Book to hit Young in stride as he crossed the plane for the passing payoff. Determining injury prognoses has been futile this season, and the depth chart seems to be open to a bevy of potential candidates. But whoever is playing in the back end is going to have their work cut out for them again. Iowa is a more skilled passing than running, so this group will need to tighten their chinstraps against the Hawkeyes. They’re not quite as polished as Notre Dame, but they’ve got a talented corps of receivers (especially their TEs), and a QB in Nate Stanley who, though prone to make mistakes, is certainly a gifted passer that can make a good secondary look bad, especially at home. Just ask Ohio State, who found out last season.

2. Why can’t Northwestern get more of a pass rush? The Wildcats came in ranked 109th in the country in sacks (12 in eight games) and didn’t register a single one on Saturday night. We knew they would need to get to Book and disrupt him, but they only hurried him twice and didn’t really cause him much discomfort outside of that. Only seven players have registered a sack this season; only three are starters, and just two of them are in the front seven. Perhaps, like we said in our preview article this week, it’s been a result of trying to keep everything in front and not allowing the opposing QB to step up in the pocket and take advantage of running lanes. But even saying that, Book still ran for 56 net yards. Even if you take away the brilliant call to run the play-action QB power on third down late in the fourth quarter, he still chunked off 33 yards against this group. So what adjustments can be made at this point to get a more disturbance for Stanley next Saturday?

Northwestern's secondary was exposed against the Irish. AP Images

One thing we know

Fitz always has his players' backs. He respects his opponents and is a great ambassador for them, but there’s no doubt that he bleeds Purple & White. He sticks up for his players and will go to bat for them whenever he can. Case in point was when Thorson was run out of bounds in the third quarter and a following Notre Dame defender ran right over him as he tried to get up, knocking him in the head. Some of Thorson’s teammates came to his aid, but as Irish players stuck around for some chirping, Fitzgerald protected his Cats like a parent would have and quickly defused any chance of escalation. Fitzgerald is always ready to fight - in the metaphoric sense. Though the Cats trailed the nation’s third-ranked team by 17 in the fourth quarter, he never felt his team was out of it. “Demoralization is not in my vocabulary,” he told reporters, as he laughed. Fitz never thinks his team is out of the fight. He never shows defeat, even when it may seem probable. He resists succumbing to any idea of defeat, on any terms; rather he approaches each instance as an opportunity to learn, sees each occasion as one worth fighting for, and backs his team no matter what the eyes may suggest. Reality, to Coach Pat Fitzgerald, is often different than the perception others have, and that mentality is what makes him the perfect fit to lead this program.



Best unit

The Linebackers. Nate Hall, Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher collected 25 tkls, 1.5 TFLs, a FR and a QB hurry on Saturday night. They helped hold Williams to under 100 yards for only the second time this season and less than half of what he averaged coming into the game. What’s great about this crew, too, is the swagger we are seeing from the two sophomores, Fisher and Gallagher. They certainly have the stats and the street-cred to back it up. Hall is already going to go down as one of the tops at his position in Northwestern history, and it’s clear that other two will team up for one of the best pairs in the Big Ten for the next two years.



Offensive game ball

RB Isaiah Bowser. Unfortunately, there were not a lot of candidates with a broad enough stat sheet to highlight the offense, but Bowser’s 93 yards on 23 carries were good for just over 4 yards per tote. And, again, we love the aggressive fashion with which the true freshman assaults the line of scrimmage, making good use of the short time his offensive line gets to make their proper mesh in the zone scheme.



Defensive game ball

FS Travis Whillock. This was a bit of a pleasant surprise. After hearing a lot of positive buzz around the third-year sophomore from Katy (Texas), we finally saw an opportunity for him to make a name for himself, aside from being Fisher’s teammate and best friend. Filling in for the injured Jared McGee, Whillock looked as though he had been the starter all year. He accounted for 10 tackles (5 solo), a TFL and a PBU. But it was the confidence with which he played and the aggression, especially against the run game and short passing schemes, that made Whillock stand out. We hope to see McGee back soon, but Whillock certainly gives the Wildcats a viable option in any absence. At the very least, he will sharpen competition and provide a glimpse into a bright future. We know it’s just one game, but what a difference a game makes.





Special teams game ball

P Jake Collins. The impulse choice might be Cameron Ruiz, but we’re saving that one for later. Overall, Collins had maybe his best game as a Wildcat. He averaged 43.4 yards on his five punts, which included a pair of 50-plus-yarders. He dropped two inside the 20, including the one that was downed at the Irish 2. Though the defense couldn’t always hold, Collins certainly made the Irish earn their drives down the field by extending the length of it.



Wildcat warrior

SB James Prather. Prather, a senior who is really only used on short-yardage or goal-line situations in their “Heavy” package, made a great catch on second-and-9 early in the second quarter that resulted in a first down. It was his third catch of the season and just the fourth of his career. Prather is highly respected by his teammates and works as hard as anyone to be exactly what his team needs him to be. The former DL proved Saturday that he is more than just a rock in the backfield - he can catch the rock too.



Best moment

Here’s where we point to Ruiz and his blocked punt - and it was a thing of beauty. No. 18 lined up on the defensive right side (punter’s left), took the perfect angular line and, as Whillock said, “just freakin’ lasered” across the right foot of ND punter Tyler Newsome. His block was textbook, doing everything special teams coach Jeff Genyk instructed him to. This play came at a pivotal point in the game, where the Cats trailed by two scores in the fourth quarter and needed not only a momentum shift, but a scoring opportunity. Ruiz gave them both and Northwestern scored five plays later to pull to within 24-21.

