Another dismal defeat for reeling Northwestern

MADISON-The game began with such promise as Northwestern mounted an 18-play, 82-yard drive against the No. 1 defense in the nation on its first possession.

But after getting a first down at the Wisconsin 9-yard line, Andrew Marty threw an interception to Caesar Williams in the end zone on an ill-advised throw to a blanketed Stephon Robinson Jr.

Things spiraled downward from there.

Braelon Allen ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns as No. 20 Wisconsin took advantage of four Northwestern interceptions and several other mistakes to steamroll the Wildcats, 35-0. It was the fourth straight loss for Northwestern and sixth straight win for Wisconsin.

The Wildcats generated just 239 yards of offense, the fifth time this season that they've been held to fewer than 300 yards. They avoided a shutout only when AJ Hampton returned a fumble 49 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The narrative all week was how these two teams were going in different directions. Just how different was illustrated on two long first-quarter drives, one by each team.

Northwestern racked up six first downs, including a fourth-down conversion, to earn a first down at the Wisconsin 9. But the Wildcats didn’t get any points after Marty’s pick.

Wisconsin took over and drove right down the field to get a first down at the Northwestern 9. But the Badgers punched in their opportunity for a touchdown.

After that turn of events, the game that had started off so uncharacteristically turned into the game that many predicted.

Wisconsin scored on its next two drives to open up a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. They looked poised to score again but Brandon Joseph intercepted a Graham Mertz pass in the end zone.

Allen had 123 yards and two touchdowns rushing by halftime and Graham Mertz, who had struggled for much of the season, completed his first eight passes and had 170 yards and a TD passing at the break.

Northwestern, meanwhile, started collecting what head coach Pat Fitzgerald dubs “self-inflicted wounds” at a numbing clip.

In the first half alone, Marty had an interception and a fumbled snap. Freshman CJ Johnson came in as a Wildcat quarterback and also fumbled a snap. Derek Adams had a 27-yard punt – only after a sizable Northwestern bounce – to set Wisconsin up on a short field. Even the coaching staff drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for impeding a referee on the sideline.

Against any team, miscues like that can cost you a game. Against a 24.5-point favorite like the Badgers, they can get you buried in a hurry. Northwestern’s next four possessions produced a sum total of minus-2 yards.

In the second half, the blunders continued as Marty threw two more interceptions in the third quarter to set up Wisconsin scores.

The first, to Wisconsin's Dean Engram, was deep in NU territory and set the Badgers up at the NU 13-yard line. Mertz, who finished with 216 passing yards, promptly threw a touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson to make it 28-0.

On the next possession, Marty threw an interception near midfield to John Torchio to set up Allen’s third touchdown run and a 35-0 Wisconsin lead.

That turned out to be Marty’s last snap as Ryan Hilinski came in to relieve him. Marty finished 10-of-18 passing for 100 yards, with the three interceptions. He has thrown six picks in the last two games.

Hilinski threw Northwestern fourth and final interception when Jordan Turner snagged a tipped pass deep in Wisconsin territory in the fourth quarter.

Even Northwestern’s biggest play of the game came on a miscue. In the third quarter, Andrew Clair took a handoff and burst through the middle for a gain of 19 yards. He then fumbled while getting tackled, but Robinson fielded it on the bounce and took it 49 more yards to the Wisconsin 6.

But once again, the anemic Wildcat offense failed to turn the opportunity into any points. After losing four yards on the next three plays, Charlie Kuhbander missed a 32-yard field-goal attempt.

That turned out to be their last red-zone opportunity of the game.