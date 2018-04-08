It’s been an offseason of departures so far for Northwestern basketball.

After players Isiah Brown and Rapolas Ivanauskas announced they were transferring, assistant coach Armon Gates left the program on Sunday to become associate head coach on Mike White’s staff at Florida.

Add on the graduations of Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey and Gavin Skelly, and Northwestern will have a lot of turnover on its bench next season.

Florida announced Gates’ hiring on Sunday night.

"First of all, I would like to thank Coach White and the current Gator staff for accepting me to be a part the Florida basketball family," Gates said in the Florida press release. "I can't express how excited I am to be a part of the Gator Nation! The rich tradition of the University of Florida was too enticing to pass up. I will forever be grateful to Coach Collins, Dr. Phillips and Northwestern University.”

Gates spent all five seasons on head coach Chris Collins’ staff at Northwestern. He helped the Wildcats to the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2017, as well as a pair of 20-win seasons and an 88-77 overall record.

Known as a strong recruiter, Gates was instrumental in landing several Northwestern players. Most notably, he had deep ties to the prestigious New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, one of the best prep school leagues in the nation. A former NEPSAC player himself, Gates helped Northwestern land Aaron Falzon, Anthony Gaines and Ivanauskas from that league.

Gates came to Northwestern after spending two years at Loyola (Chicago). He also had coaching stints at TCU, Kent State (his alma mater) and Western Kentucky.