WildcatReport - Audige's late heroics lead Northwestern to road win at Indiana

This time, Northwestern closed out a tight game. And they have Chase Audige to thank for it.

The sophomore transfer from William & Mary scored 17 points in the second half, including the Wildcats’ last 11 points in regulation, as the Northwestern beat Indiana, 74-67, in Bloomington on Wednesday night for their second straight Big Ten win.

Audige just took over down the stretch, hitting 11 points over the last 3:01 to hold off the Hoosiers. Northwestern built a 9-point halftime lead, then lost the advantage and fell behind by 4 points before rallying for the win.

Over the last couple years, the Wildcats’ M.O. was losing the lead, and then the game. But it was a different story on this night as Northwestern posted its first win at Assembly Hall since 2014 and its first 2-0 start in Big Ten play since 2005-06.

Head coach Chris Collins acknowledged after the game that last year’s team probably would’ve lost the game after losing the lead in the second half.

But, he added, “These guys are different. They’ve grown up. They’re rough, they believe, they’re confident.”

Audige’s 17 points led Northwestern, while Miller Kopp and Ryan Young had 13 each and Boo Buie finished with 11. Young led the Wildcats with 9 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 22 points and 9 boards.

Here are our takeaways:





“The Chase Audige explosion” carried the Cats: Audige got in foul trouble early and didn’t score at all in the first half. In the second, he didn’t score a basket until 8:45 were left in the game.

But from that point on, “the Chase Audige explosion happened,” said Collins.

Audige hit 6-of-8 shots in the second half, including one 3-pointer. A pull-up jumper with 3:01 lit Audige’s fire. He then drilled his 3 on a stepback shot and followed that with another pull-up 2.

Finally, he closed out the game at the free-throw line, hitting four straight without a miss over the last 28 seconds.

“It’s great to have a closer like that,” said Collins.





The bench came through in the first half: With Audige on the bench with two fouls and Robbie Beran nursing an ankle injury he suffered when landing awkwardly on a drive to the hoop, the Wildcat bench stepped up to carry the team through the first 20 minutes.

As a whole, the bench scored 18 points as the Wildcats built a 37-28 at the break.

Ryan Young was the biggest weapon, coming off the bench to lead NU with 8 points and 7 rebounds in the first period. Anthony Gaines added 6 points, while Ty Berry, who picked up most of Audige’s minutes, and Ryan Greer had 2 apiece.

Northwestern’s bench outscored Indiana’s 24-12 for the game.





Indiana rallied in the second half: Northwestern’s 9-point halftime lead didn’t last very long.

The Hoosiers scored the first 8 points of the second half to all but erase the Wildcats’ advantage, as Trayce Jackson-Davis started and ended the run with a pair of dunks. Northwestern, meanwhile, turned the ball over four times on its first five possessions.

The Hoosiers eventually took a 54-50 lead with 8:56 to go, but Northwestern took the lead back a couple minutes later and didn’t look back.

Northwestern shot 56.5% in the second half, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.





Different Wildcats are stepping up: On Sunday against No. 4 Michigan State, Buie’s 30 points and Pete Nance’s 15 points and 12 rebounds led the Cats to the surprising upset win.

On Wednesday night on the road at Indiana, it was Young’s first-half performance and Audige’s in crunct time that carried the team. Collins mentioned that Kopp, who hit 5 of 6 shots, also had “a terrific game.”

Northwestern’s head coach said that he feels confident going nine deep on his bench. Having so many different players capable of hitting shots makes them a very difficult team to defend.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can step up…on a given night,” he said.