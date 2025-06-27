Barnhizer selected by Thunder, becomes first Wildcat drafted since 1999

Brooks Barnhizer made one more bit of Northwestern history when he was selected 44th overall in the NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 forward became the first Wildcat to get drafted by an NBA club since 1999, when Evan Eshmeyer was taken 34th by the Nets. This makes Barnhizer, born in 2002, the first NBA pick from NU in his own lifetime, as well as the first of the century and the first during the tenure of head coach Chris Collins.

And it seemed fitting the Barnhizer, the backbone of two Northwestern NCAA Tournament teams, went to the newly crowned NBA Champions.

Barnhizer didn't have the senior year he wanted, limited to just 17 games by a pair of foot injuries, but still averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a block per game.

He hurt his foot last summer, reinjured it on Jan. 12 against Michigan State, and still went out and put up 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists on an essentially broken foot in a 76-74 win over Maryland four nights later. The program eventually shut him down for the season after the Rutgers game on Jan. 29.

The pain hampered Barnhizer's shooting splits, but Oklahoma City and Sam Presti, the 2025 NBA Executive of the Year, recognized the toughness and dedication he showed throughout his body of work that stretched across four transformative seasons at Northwestern.

To understand what Barnhizer went through, and how much he meant to Collins and the Northwestern program, just watch this video of Collins announcing that the team's captain had played his final game as a Wildcat.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Barnhizer will be on a two-way contract, which means he'll almost assuredly start his career with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. But the Thunder have his exclusive rights, so he can't be signed away by another NBA team.

The Blue are deeply intertwined with the Thunder. When he's up with the NBA team, Barnhizer will have the opportunity to learn from some of the league's premier perimeter defenders, like Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams, not to mention last season’s league and Finals MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.