Barnhizer selected by Thunder, becomes first Wildcat drafted since 1999

Brooks Barnhizer made one more bit of Northwestern history when he was selected 44th overall in the NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
The 6-foot-6 forward became the first Wildcat to get drafted by an NBA club since 1999, when Evan Eshmeyer was taken 34th by the Nets. This makes Barnhizer, born in 2002, the first NBA pick from NU in his own lifetime, as well as the first of the century and the first during the tenure of head coach Chris Collins.
And it seemed fitting the Barnhizer, the backbone of two Northwestern NCAA Tournament teams, went to the newly crowned NBA Champions.
Barnhizer didn't have the senior year he wanted, limited to just 17 games by a pair of foot injuries, but still averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a block per game.
He hurt his foot last summer, reinjured it on Jan. 12 against Michigan State, and still went out and put up 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists on an essentially broken foot in a 76-74 win over Maryland four nights later. The program eventually shut him down for the season after the Rutgers game on Jan. 29.
The pain hampered Barnhizer's shooting splits, but Oklahoma City and Sam Presti, the 2025 NBA Executive of the Year, recognized the toughness and dedication he showed throughout his body of work that stretched across four transformative seasons at Northwestern.
To understand what Barnhizer went through, and how much he meant to Collins and the Northwestern program, just watch this video of Collins announcing that the team's captain had played his final game as a Wildcat.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Barnhizer will be on a two-way contract, which means he'll almost assuredly start his career with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. But the Thunder have his exclusive rights, so he can't be signed away by another NBA team.
The Blue are deeply intertwined with the Thunder. When he's up with the NBA team, Barnhizer will have the opportunity to learn from some of the league's premier perimeter defenders, like Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Jalen Williams, not to mention last season’s league and Finals MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
This milestone seemed almost inconceivable for Barnhizer when he arrived at Northwestern from Lafayette, Ind., in 2021. The Wildcats were his lone Big Ten offer, despite his being Jefferson High School’s all-time leading scorer.
His averaged just 1.7 points in 7.5 minutes per game as a freshman before transforming himself into one of the best all-around players in the country by the time he was a senior, posting seven straight double-doubles, believed to be a program record, last season.
Barnhizer's selection also represents a landmark moment for the Wildcat program. There have been 30 Wildcats selected in the NBA Draft in school history, but most of them came in later rounds, and 28 of the 30 came before the NBA limited the draft to just two rounds in 1989. Barnhizer is one of only five Wildcats in history to get selected in the first two rounds, joining Ben Schadler (1947), Ray Ragelis (1951), Joe Rucklick (1959) and Eschmeyer.
Heading to an extraordinarily deep and talented team like the Thunder comes with its pros and cons. His pathway to playing time will be arduous to say the least. OKC is not only the NBA champs, but also the youngest team in the league. They have a core defined by versatile and physical perimeter defenders.
Barnhizer will have at least one familiar face when he heads down to OKC: Northwestern basketball alum Ryan Greer, a guard from 2018-22, is now a video analyst for the Thunder. The two were teammates in 2021-22, when Greer was a senior and Barnhizer a freshman.
One upside of going to a championship team is that if Barnhizer is called up to the roster, and the Thunder's evisceration of the league continues at last season's pace, when they posted the best point differential in league history, there should be opportunities for him to make an impact late in games, when the outcome is already decided.
Barnzhizer will need to increase his shooting efficiency at the next level, and some of that should naturally stem from his return to full health. But his outstanding defense should fit right into one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.
Whether Barnhizer cracks the rotation this year or not, and whether he's in OKC long-term or not, it's special to see the best team in the best league in the world recognize what Northwestern fans have seen flourish the past four years: a versatile, two-way player who can defend, rebound, pass, handle and score.