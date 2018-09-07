Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 08:37:39 -0500') }} football

Behind Enemy Lines: Duke

Daniel Jones racked up more than 400 yards of offense against NU last year.
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Northwestern will have a hard time reading this score without wincing: Duke 41 Northwestern 17.

The Blue Devils flat-out embarrassed the Wildcats in Durham in Week 2 last year, dominating in all phases in a beatdown worse than the ugly final score. Several of the Blue Devils who perpetrated the crime against Northwestern are back, including Daniel Jones, T.J. Rahming, Joe Giles-Harris and Ben Humphreys.

So will the outcome be different this time around in Evanston?

We went to Brian McLawhorn of DevilsIllustrated.com to give us the inside scoop on 1-0 Duke and how this year's team differs from last year's.


