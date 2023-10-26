@WildcatReport

After winning its first five games of the season, Maryland has dropped its last two games in a row. One of them, at No. 4 Ohio State, was expected. The other, at home to Illinois, was not.

On top of that, the Terrapins are coming off of a bye. While the week off allowed them to get some injured players back in the lineup, it's worth noting that Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is 0-3 in the first game after a bye in his career in College Park.

What can Northwestern expect on Saturday? We talked to Scott Greene, the publisher of TerrapinSportsReport.com, to get under the shell of the Terrapins.