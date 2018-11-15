With the Big Ten West title already in the bag, Northwestern travels north to take on MInnesota, a team coming off of its most impressive win of the season.

While the Wildcats waxed the Gophers 39-0 last season, Minnesota has taken the last two matchups in Minneapolis. Will Northwestern be able to extend its perfect road record to 5-0, or will the Gophers knock off the Wildcats to become bowl eligible.

We talked to E.J. Stevens of TheGopherReport.com to get the straight dope on Minnesota. Here is our Q&A.





Q. Minnesota looked all but dead after getting hammered by Illinois, 55-31, on Nov. 3 for their fifth loss in six games. Then last week, the Gophers destroyed a Purdue team that had been on a roll, 41-10. What happened?