Things have not gone well in favorite son Scott Frost's first year at Nebraska. The former star quarterback who led the Huskers to a national championship in 1997 brings his team into Ryan Field on Saturday with an 0-5 record, the worst mark for the proud program since 1945.

But Nebraska has some weapons on offense and, after a couple ugly losses, showed some life last week at Wisconsin. And if it's one thing you can count on in this wacky series, it's the unexpected.

Can Nebraska pull off the upset and improve its record in Evanston to 4-0 since joining the Big Ten in 2011? Special guest Sean Callahan, the publisher of HuskerOnline, provides an in-depth look at the Huskers and gives us his somewhat surprising prediction in this Q&A.





Q. The Huskers seemed to roll over in Ann Arbor a few weeks ago and some players left the program, but last week they showed some fight in Madison. Where is this team’s psyche right now?