@WildcatReport

Northwestern once seemed to own this series against Duke, winning eight of nine games from 1999 to 2016. But since that stretch, the Blue Devils have secured a stranglehold on this battle between two of the best academic schools in the Power Five.

Duke has beaten Northwestern four straight times, and this season, after knocking off then-No. 9 Clemson in the opener and Lafayette last week, the No. 21 Blue Devils are an 18.5-point favorite to make it five in a row.

We talked to DevilsIllustrated.com publisher Conor O'Neill to get some inside intel on head coach Mike Elko, quarterback Riley Leonard and the red-hot Blue Devils.