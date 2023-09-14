News More News
Behind Enemy Lines: No. 21 Duke

QB Riley Leonard has 311 passing yards and 111 rushing yards through two games.
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

Northwestern once seemed to own this series against Duke, winning eight of nine games from 1999 to 2016. But since that stretch, the Blue Devils have secured a stranglehold on this battle between two of the best academic schools in the Power Five.

Duke has beaten Northwestern four straight times, and this season, after knocking off then-No. 9 Clemson in the opener and Lafayette last week, the No. 21 Blue Devils are an 18.5-point favorite to make it five in a row.

We talked to DevilsIllustrated.com publisher Conor O'Neill to get some inside intel on head coach Mike Elko, quarterback Riley Leonard and the red-hot Blue Devils.

*****

*****

