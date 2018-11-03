EVANSTON-Northwestern gave No. 3 Notre Dame a run for its money.

After falling behind 24-7 early in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats came roaring back to cut the lead to 24-21 with 7:05 left. They then forced the Irish into a third-and-4 at the Northwestern 23-yard line.

This would be the ball game. Make it, and Notre Dame could run out the clock. Fall short, and Northwestern would still have a chance, even if the Irish made the field goal.

Notre Dame did more than convert the first down. After faking a handoff to Dexter Williams inside that fooled everyone in the stands at a rollicking and wet Ryan Field, quarterback Ian Book scampered untouched down the sideline for the game-clinching touchdown in a 31-21 win.

Both teams could live with the outcome. The Irish (9-0) stayed undefeated and in position for a College Football Playoff berth. The Wildcats (5-4) remained in first place in the Big Ten West despite an out-of-conference loss.

Book was the player of the game for the Irish, completing 22 of 34 passes for 343 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Northwestern countered with a balanced attack that kept things interesting despite being outgained almost 2-to-1 (464-244).

In truth, this game looked over at the outset of the final period. Notre Dame had a 17-point lead after Justin Yoon drilled a 44-yard field goal. The Irish had just come off a third quarter that saw them outscore Northwestern 14-0 and outgain them 209-32.

But the Wildcats weren’t going to go down that easy in front of a national ESPN audience. They had the Irish in their stadium for the first time since 1976 and were looking for their third straight win over their hated rivals to the East.

Isaiah Bowser found a crease for a 20-yard run. Then Clayton Thorson hit Riley Lees in the end zone on a perfectly placed 27-yard touchdown pass to pull Northwestern to within 24-14.

On the ensuing possession came the big blow: Cameron Ruiz steamed in from the left side and blocked Tyler Newsome’s punt, giving the Wildcats the ball at the ND 17. The Wildcats faced a fourth-and-goal from the Notre Dame 1 and Thorson made it across the plane by the slimmest of margins on a quarterback sneak to make it 24-21 with 7:05 left.

That’s the way the game went, back and forth. Notre Dame dominated the first and third quarters, landing several haymakers. But the Wildcats kept coming off the deck to punch them right back.

Thorson was a rather pedestrian 16 of 29 for the game, for 141 yards and the one TD to Lees. Bowser turned in another strong performance on the ground, running for 93 yards on 23 carries, both game highs.

Northwestern got the first big break of the game on Notre Dame’s first drive, when Book fumbled after a bad mesh-point exchange with Williams, and Blake Gallagher recovered it at the Notre Dame 35-yard line. But the Wildcats failed to capitalize when Charlie Kuhbander – a dinged-up kicker playing in place of the injured Drew Luckenbaugh – missed a 39-yard field goal wide right.

Notre Dame responded and punched in a TD to draw first blood on a Williams one-yard run.

The Irish looked poised to take a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter when an offensive pass interference call shifted momentum to the Wildcat sideline.

On second-and-goal from the Northwestern 10-yard line, Book hit Chris Finke for a six-yard gain to the NU 4. However, officials threw a flag on Notre Dame receiver Miles Boykin, and instead of third-and-goal from the 4, the Irish were pushed back to the 25-yard line. Two plays later, the normally automatic Yoon missed a 44-yard attempt and the Irish got nothing out of a trip deep into the NU red zone.

That play changed the complexion of the game as Northwestern’s offense finally found its rhythm on the ensuing drive.

The Wildcats ripped off a 79-yard march to tie the game at 7. The drive took 18 plays and 8:36 of game clock, and it took a heroic play for Northwestern to keep it alive.

On fourth-and-5 at the ND 21, Thorson threw a shallow cross to Bennett Skowronek, who reached out with one hand, bobbled the ball in the air, and then reeled it in for seven yards and first down. Five plays later, Thorson went in from the 1 on a quarterback sneak.

The first quarter was all Notre Dame, as the Irish outgained Northwestern 144-36 and racked up nine first downs to the Wildcats’ two. After that pass interference call, the tables were turned: NU outgained Notre Dame 80-18 in the second quarter and converted six more first downs, 7-1.

The Irish, though, came back and seized momentum again in the third quarter, going 80 yards for a touchdown on their first possession. Book was a sizzling 7-of-9 on the drive, hitting the 6-foot-4 Boykin for a 20-yard touchdown over 6-foot cornerback Montre Hartage.

A Jake Collins 50-yard punt pinned Notre Dame at its own 2-yard line, but that’s when a couple big plays allowed the Irish to regain control. First, Book hit Chase Claypool down the sideline for 31 yards to give them some breathing room. A few plays later came the big strike – a 47-yard TD pass to Michael Young, running down the seam. Suddenly, the Irish had a 21-7 lead with 2:09 left in the quarter.

Book hit four passes of 20 or more yards in the third quarter. After Yoon tacked on a 43-yard field goal less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, the game looked out of reach for the Wildcats.

But the Wildcats weren’t done yet, storming back with 14 unanswered points and setting up Book’s third-down touchdown run that turned out to be the game-winner.