Three-star offensive lineman Conrad Rowley of Blue Springs (Mo.) announced his commitment to Northwestern on Tuesday morning to become the sixth member of NU's Class of 2019.

Northwestern is on spring break this week, but Wildcats recruiting still rolls on.

First of all, I’d like to give God all the glory for giving me the ability to play football. Through Him all things are possible. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me achieve my goals. With this said, I am announcing my commitment to Northwestern University! #B1GCATS pic.twitter.com/MNIoeUHkuZ

Rivals lists Rowley as a defensive tackle, but he told WildcatReport that Northwestern is recruiting him as an interior offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder chose the Wildcats over offers from Iowa State, Kansas and Rice. He also received interest from Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri and Purdue.

Rowley is the first offensive lineman in Northwestern's 2019 class, which is currently ranked 20th in the country by Rivals.

More to come from WildcatReport...