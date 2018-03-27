Ticker
Cats add 2019 OL Conrad Rowley

Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Northwestern is on spring break this week, but Wildcats recruiting still rolls on.

Three-star offensive lineman Conrad Rowley of Blue Springs (Mo.) announced his commitment to Northwestern on Tuesday morning to become the sixth member of NU's Class of 2019.

Rowley announced his decision on Twitter.

Rivals lists Rowley as a defensive tackle, but he told WildcatReport that Northwestern is recruiting him as an interior offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder chose the Wildcats over offers from Iowa State, Kansas and Rice. He also received interest from Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri and Purdue.

Rowley is the first offensive lineman in Northwestern's 2019 class, which is currently ranked 20th in the country by Rivals.

More to come from WildcatReport...

