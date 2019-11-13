@WildcatReport

Northwestern addressed a couple of its needs on Wednesday by signing lead guard Ty Berry and big man Matt Nicholson to their national letters of intent. Both are Class of 2020 prospects who will enter Northwestern as freshman next season. Berry, a four-star, 6-foot-2 guard from Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian, is expected to step into that lead guard role once occupied by Bryant McIntosh. He is ranked as the No. 119 player in the nation and known as a talented shooter who can play either on or off the ball. Nicholson, a three-star, 6-foot-11 center, came from Michigan power program Clarkston and The Family AAU program. He is an athletic big who can protect the rim and rebound, and has shown the ability to shoot, as well. "We are excited to welcome Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson to the Northwestern basketball family," said Northwestern head coach Collins in a statement. "They are two outstanding young men and we are excited about their futures as Wildcats."





Ty Berry

Berry averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals while playing for KC Run GMC in the Under Armour Association this season. He is ranked as the No. 25 shooting guard in the country by Rivals. Eight of Berry's offers came from major-conference programs, and in the end he chose Northwestern over Big Ten rival Minnesota. "Ty is a talented guard that will bring a dynamic skill set to our program," said Collins. "He is an elite shooter and playmaker. Combining that with his great work ethic, character and leadership will make Ty an immediate contributor from day one."

Rivals' Eric Bossi scouted Berry last weekend at the Elite 14 tournament and said, "I'm actually quite sure that Northwestern could have used Berry on Friday night when they fell at home to Merrimack. "He's done a tremendous job of adding strength in the weight room of Sunrise Christian, looked comfortable both on and off the ball and mixes deep jumpers with pull ups and drives to the rim nicely. Berry hit a lull with his game during the spring and has spent the last four or five months putting it all back together."



Matt Nicholson