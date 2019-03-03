Northwestern’s beleaguered offense finally found its rhythm in the second half against Illinois, but the Wildcats couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole they dug themselves in the opening period.

As a result, the Wildcats lost their 10th straight game on Sunday night, dropping an 81-76 road decision to the rival Illini. It’s the program’s longest losing streak since a 10-game skid in 2014-15, head coach Chris Collins’ second campaign in Evanston.

Northwestern opened the game by missing their first eight shots from beyond the arc and quickly fell behind by double digits. By halftime, the Wildcats trailed 39-27 as they shot just 30 percent from the floor and a microscopic 7.7 percent on 3-pointers.

Illinois, meanwhile, drained shots at a 50-percent clip, and its full-court pressure defense pushed the tempo to its liking.

The Wildcats finally heated up in the second half, scoring 49 points and shooting 50 percent. They cut the deficit to three points twice in the last 30 seconds but could never get over the hump, enabling the Illini to earn a split of the season series.

Dererk Pardon scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Northwestern in both categories. Freshman Miller Kopp added 13 points for the Wildcats, all in the second half.

Andres Feliz dominated the scoring for Illinois, scoring a career-high 26 points, including 16 of them at the free-throw line.

The charity stripe turned out to be a difference maker for the Illini, as they made 33 of 38 free throws in the game. Vic Law and Anthony Gaines both fouled out for the Wildcats in the closing minutes.

Here are our three pointers from the loss that leaves Northwestern with a record of 12-17 overall and 3-15 in the Big Ten:





Northwestern was ice-cold early: As has often been the case this season, the Wildcats got off to a slow start.

They missed their first eight 3-pointers, until AJ Turner canned one from the corner at the 12:16 mark. Everyone got into the act. Kopp, who started the game for the Wildcats, and Ryan Taylor each missed two, while Aaron Falzon, Vic Law, Turner and Gaines all missed one before Turner found the bottom of the net.

NU wasn’t doing much better from anywhere else on the floor, either, at one point missing 10 straight shots as Illinois went on a 16-2 run to take control of the game. By the end of the half, Northwestern was 10 of 33 from the floor and 1 of 13 from long distance and trailed 39-27.

NU actually did a pretty good job against Illinois' defensive pressure in the first half, committing just five turnovers. But the ball just didn’t go in the basket for the Wildcats.





The Cats’ offense finally found its rhythm in the second half: Northwestern rebounded from an atrocious first 20 minutes to produce maybe its best offensive half of the season in the second.

The Wildcats hit 16 of 32 (50 percent) shots in the half, including 6 of 14 (42.9) from long distance. Taylor, who was 0 for 5 from the floor in the first half, hit three straight triples, his last one cutting the lead to 46-43. After some back-and-forth, Illinois used an 8-0 run to push the lead back to 66-54.

But Northwestern kept coming back and got within striking distance in the closing minutes. Three free throws from Kopp, after he was fouled on a 3-pointer, closed the gap to 77-74 with 28.1 seconds left, and two Pardon free throws again made it a three-point game at 79-76.

But, on other end, Feliz hit four straight free throws to ice the win for the Illini.





These teams have gone in opposite directions since their first meeting: On Jan. 6, Northwestern beat Illinois, 68-66, in Evanston, on, ironically, a 3-pointer by Turner.

Since that game, the Cats have gone 2-12 in Big Ten play, with wins over only Rutgers and Indiana. They are now mired in a 10-game losing streak that might not be snapped before the end of the season.

Illinois, which saw its record fall to 0-4 with that early January loss to the Wildcats, has gone 7-7 in that same span, with wins over ranked Maryland and Michigan State teams.

Even though the Illini were riding a three-game losing streak coming into Sunday night’s contest, it was clear that the young Illini – who started two freshmen and two sophomores against NU – were improving. The Wildcats, who started three seniors, have clearly regressed and seem to have set up a permanent camp in the Big Ten basement.