@WildcatReport

Northwestern took a 50-40 lead over Indiana with 11:59 left in the game and looked poised to steal a game at Assembly Hall.

The Wildcats lost that lead but then earned another one, a 5-point, 59-54 advantage with 3:20 left.

They couldn't hold that one, either, as Indiana outscored them 12-3 the rest of the way to send Northwestern to its fourth straight loss.

The game had a familiar feel to it. The Wildcats were again short-handed. They again showed tremendous fight. And they again came up short in crunch time, as they had in other close games earlier this season.

The bottom line: the Wildcats let a golden opportunity to claim their first Big Ten win slip through their fingers.

Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 15 points and 5 assists, but didn’t score over the last 11:59 and also committed four turnovers. Miller Kopp and AJ Turner both had 12 points, while Ryan Young added 10 points and a game-high 7 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis paced Indiana with 21 points, while Justin Smith had 18, including several critical buckets during the Hoosiers’ late run.

Northwestern made this one a game despite being undermanned. Even after getting Turner back after missing the last game with a thigh bruise, the Wildcats were still without starting guards Boo Buie and Anthony Gaines (out for season).

They had just eight scholarship players available and head coach Chris Collins had to juggle the lineup repeatedly in the second half as Robbie Beran fouled out and both Pete Nance and Kopp finished with four fouls apiece.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern to 5-9 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten:





The Cats offense went cold then they needed it most: Northwestern had a 10-point lead with 10 minutes to go but the offense went through a gargantuan 6-minute, 32-second scoring drought to let the Hoosiers go on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 50 with 7:38 left.

The game then went back-and-forth until Turner made two free throws to give Northwestern a 59-54 lead with 3:20 left. Again, the Wildcats couldn’t hold the lead, missing five straight shots as IU took the lead back for good with 1:57 left.





Spencer took the game over and then disappeared: Spencer was Northwestern’s offense for most of the game. He had 10 points in the first half and then put up 5 points and 2 assists in the first eight minutes of the second. He threw down a monster baseline dunk, he threaded passes through traffic to find open Wildcats for baskets and he attacked the rim relentlessly.

But after hitting the basket to give Northwestern that 50-40 lead with 11:59 left, Spencer didn’t score again. He took only one shot and turned the ball over twice as Indiana effectively denied him the ball and focused its defense on No. 12.

Indiana also shut down Kopp, who had three baskets and seven points in the first 3:04 of the game but scored just five points the rest of the game.





The Cats mounted a tremendous first-half run to take control: It looked things were spiraling out of control for the Wildcats about halfway through the first half. They were down 29-19, their bigs were getting into foul trouble and they had five turnovers in the first eight minutes.

That’s when they went on an 11-0 surge to take a one-point lead. Turner provided a spark with 5 points off the bench, including a 3-pointer, while on the other end Indiana turned the ball over four times and went cold, hitting just one of 10 shots from distance over the Wildcats’ zone defense after making their first two.





Nance continues to disappoint: With Buie out for at least a couple weeks, Wildcat fans were hoping that Nance would step up and take a more active role offensively. They’re still waiting for that to happen.

After hitting just 4 of 12 shots against Minnesota, Nance bottomed out against the Hoosiers, hitting just 1 of 9 shots for 3 points. His one basket was a 3-pointer, but he missed five others, including two down the stretch that weren’t advisable shots for a 27.8% 3-point shooter.

Maybe more importantly, Nance got into foul trouble on a night when the Cats couldn’t afford it. He picked up three fouls in the first half and was limited to just 18 minutes of playing time in the game. He picked up a couple needless fouls on plays away from the basket, too.