Cats come up short against Iowa, drop third straight

EVANSTON-A battle between two of the worst offenses in college football pretty much lived up to the non-hype on Saturday night at Ryan Field.

Northwestern’s offense struggled like it has all season, not getting into the end zone until late in the fourth quarter and turning the ball over three times in a 17-12 loss to Iowa.

It was the third straight loss for the Wildcats, who fell to 1-5 in Big Ten play a year after going 6–1.

The Wildcats made a late charge to make it interesting at the finish. Andrew Marty hit Evan Hull for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 left to pull the Wildcats to within 17-12. The ensuing two-point conversion failed.

Northwestern’s defense then forced a three-and-out to get their offense the ball back with 1:58 left, but Marty threw his third interception on the first play to seal the Wildcats’ fate.

Marty was wildly inconsistent in his first start of the season. He made several big plays but also threw the three interceptions and missed a couple potential touchdown passes. He finished 25-of-44 for 270 yards and one score through the air.

Northwestern never really got its ground game going, finishing with just 93 yards.

Interestingly, it was a backup quarterback who led the Hawkeyes to victory. The notoriously conservative Kirk Ferentz replaced Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras on the third possession of the game with Alex Padilla.

The seldom-used sophomore led two first-half touchdown drives and that was all the Hawkeyes needed in a snooze-fest of a game between the No. 107 (Northwestern) and 124 (Iowa) offenses in the country.

Padilla finished 18-of-28 passing for 172 yards. Tyler Goodson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

Northwestern had two chances to alter the outcome of the game, but both times they failed to punch in touchdowns and had to settle for field goals.

In the second quarter, a blocked punt set them up at the 9-yard line, but the Wildcat offense couldn’t cash in.

Then came a bizarre sequence in the third quarter when head coach Pat Fitzgerald killed the Wildcats’ best chance at a TD. After driving 91 yards to the Iowa 6, Fitzgerald drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after an incomplete pass in the end zone for something he said on the sideline. The Wildcats couldn’t overcome the 15-yard walkoff and again had to kick a field goal to make it 17-6.

Iowa made the surprise move to Padilla after the struggling Petras short-hopped a couple passes. The decision paid immediate dividends as Padilla sparked the Hawkeye offense.

Padilla hit Keagan Johnson for a 26-yard pass down the sideline on his first drive, and two plays later, Tyler Goodson ran it in from 13 yards out to give the Hawkeyes a 7-0 lead with 22 seconds left in the opening period.

Northwestern made the first mistake of the game when Marty’s long pass down the middle was intercepted by Dane Belton. Stephon Robinson Jr. had a step on Belton, but the ball was underthrown a bit and Belton undercut Robinson to swipe the ball at the Iowa 17.

Iowa’s offense went right back to work. Padilla threw to Goodson over the middle for a 19-yard gain, and then Goodson took a handoff and went 41 yards around the left end to the NU 20-yard line. Arland Bruce IV covered the final 10 yards of the drive on a fly sweep and the Hawkeyes led 14-0 with 10:41 left in the half.

That was a big hole to dig out of for a Northwestern offense averaging just 19.0 points per game.

Northwestern finally got a big play late in the second quarter, and it came from the special teams. Ray Niro shot through and blocked Tory Taylor’s punt, then he picked it up and returned it to the Iowa 9-yard line.

However, the Wildcat offense, which generated just 102 yards of offense in the first half, flubbed its golden opportunity. Marty overthrew a wide-open Marshall Lang in the back of the end zone on third down, as his pass hit the cross bar. After a timeout, Northwestern wound up settling for a 22-yard Charlie Kuhbander field goal.

Iowa pushed its lead to 17-3 in the third quarter on a Caleb Shudak 25-yard field goal. That’s when the Wildcats launched their longest drive of the game.

After referees ruled that an up-man signaled for a fair-catch on the kickoff, the Wildcats were pinned back at their own 3-yard line. On the first play, Marty dropped into his own end zone and threw a floater over the middle that got pulled down by Robinson for a 38-yard gain. It was the first of five straight completions for Marty, the last of which was a 21-yarder to Malik Washington.

Marty’s next pass was too high for Robinson in the end zone, who got tangled up with a defender. Fitzgerald must have protested a little too intensely to the line judge, who threw the flag that backed Northwestern up from the 6 to the 21. Marty threw two more completions, but on fourth-and-goal from the 12, Kuhbander came on to kick a 30-yard field goal.

Fitzgerald looked contrite on the sideline and told his team “my fault” when they came off the field.

Northwestern, helped by two pass-interference calls by the Hawkeyes, reached the Iowa 25-yard line on its next possession. But Marty made an ill-advised throw into the end zone that was easily picked off by JJ Harris with 8:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Wildcats, who came to life in the fourth quarter after 45 minutes of mostly futility, had one more scoring drive in them. Marty completed 6-of-8 passes to lead them 85 yards. His last one was a short swing pass that Hull ran into the end zone to cut the deficit to five.

But the Wildcats would get no closer, despite getting one more crack at the ball.

Northwestern, which now needs to win its last three games to earn a bowl invitation, travels to Madison next week to take on No. 21 Wisconsin, winners of five straight.