Chris Collins told his team that Sunday's game against Illinois was a must-win. It may have been ugly at times, but the Wildcats got it.

After dropping its first three Big Ten games, Northwestern was able to earn its first conference victory by outlasting the Illini, 68-66, on an A.J. Turner 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Northwestern opened slowly, with a single field goal in the first five minutes of the game before Ryan Taylor’s 3-pointer broke the drought. The trend continued throughout the first half, but Northwestern’s defense was able to keep it close, limiting the Illini to 38-percent shooting from the field in the first half.



As the Northwestern offense continued to sputter, Ryan Greer, who entered the contest averaging less than 2 points per game, became a surprise catalyst with back-to-back converted layups and two nifty feeds to Dererk Pardon, resulting in eight points on five possessions.



As the back-and-forth first half continued, Northwestern extended its lead to eight points with five minutes remaining, but Illinois quickly responded with an 15-1 run to close out the first half and establish a 6-point lead entering the break.



Northwestern’s stagnant first-half offense could be attributed to the struggles of Vic Law and Dererk Pardon. Northwestern’s scoring leaders combined for just eight points in the first half, hampering Northwestern’s half-court sets.



It was deja vu for Northwestern as the second half opened with the offense struggling. Ryan Taylor’s 3-pointer was the lone score going into the first media timeout.

After that, however, a timely Northwestern scoring barrage ensued. Turner got it started with a step back 3, and Anthony Gaines compounded it with two 3s of his own, bringing Northwestern even with the Illini.



The two teams traded blows throughout the rest of the half, struggling to find any separation in either direction. Then, with the game on the line, Turner provided that separation.

Down one with 34 seconds on the clock, Northwestern faced yet another late-game situation in which it needed to find a score - just as it had in losses to Indiana, Michigan and Oklahoma. Turner missed his initial attempt, a pull-up 3 from the wing, but a Pardon offensive rebound in traffic provided Turner a second chance - and he buried it to give the Wildcats the win.

Trent Frazier’s last-gasp triple was on but long, and Northwestern left Welsh-Ryan Arena with its first conference victory of the year.

Northwestern’s scoring was heavily distributed today, with five players in double-digits, led by Vic Law with 14 and both Turner and Taylor with 12. The team went 8-of-19 on 3-point field goals, while Illinois went 0-for-11.

Illinois was led by Ayo Dosunmu’s 18 points, while Adonis De La Rosa added 12 off the bench.

Here are our three pointers on the win that raised NU's record to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in conference:







When Vic Law is struggling…: Law is the focal point of the Northwestern offense, and when he is off the Northwestern offense can get ugly.

In the first half, NU relied on players like Greer to create off the bench. In the second, it was Gaines who was the driving force when others couldn't produce.

The NU offense was stagnant and slow, with limited movement off the ball. Northwestern also committed 15 turnovers, six by Law. The lack of a threat that Law posed allowed allowed Illinois to double-team Pardon when he entered the paint, and the Wildcats’ big man struggled to find the open man in those situations. Fortunately for the Wildcats, they were able to find just enough production from their supporting cast.

“I think we just have a ton of players,” Gaines said. “It all doesn't rely on Vic. In times like that, we'll step up. They game-planned to take him away. It led to open shots [for others].”



But, when that supporting cast isn’t able to cover for Law’s struggles, the Northwestern offense can be tough to watch.







Gaines and Turner were the difference: When the Northwestern offense was struggling - and make no mistake, it was struggling - Gaines and Turner came through. The two combined to go 4-for-6 on 3-point field goals, and both accounted for some big time shots.

“Anthony Gaines' energy in the second half was huge, and I'm really proud of A.J. Turner,” Collins said, “Those two were huge today.”



With 14 minutes left in the second half, Turner and Gaines made three consecutive shots from beyond the arc, cutting a 7-point deficit and tying the game. Turner also accounted for the crucial game-winning shot, giving Northwestern the 2-point lead that it needed to cement the contest.



“He got the ball back for that second shot and he went up and took it, no hesitation. I was really proud of him to take that,” said Collins.





Greer provided a much-needed spark: Today, we might have gotten a glimpse at what may be the future of the point guard position at Northwestern. After Collins chose to go with Greer in an attempt to revive a disjointed first-half offense, the freshman galvanized Northwestern, scoring four points and assisting on three baskets.

More importantly, he turned the ball over only once in his 15 minutes as the primary ballhandler. Greer was able to control the offense well while creating shots for himself and others.

“I just loved his fight," said Collins. "It's not easy being a freshman guard in the Big Ten. He was feisty, he was tough, I thought his energy was huge. He was creating, getting to the hoop, I was really proud of him.”



Greer likely won’t play a large role for the team this season, but it’s important for him to build on games like these so he can be the floor leader in spot duty, as well as learn to become the team’s ballhandler of the future.

