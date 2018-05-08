Prospectors search for gold. Drillers search for oil. Football coaches? They search for speed.

Northwestern’s coaches think they’ve found the type of speed that can alter a game in one Wandale Robinson of Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills.

We caught up to the lightning-quick three-star athlete to find out what he thinks about the Wildcats after a visit to Evanston last month and where is he in the decision process in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.