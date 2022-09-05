@WildcatReport

Cats keeping the pedal down after beating Nebraska
By all accounts, Northwestern had a wildly successful season opener on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland.
The Wildcats bested Nebraska 31-28 to capture a Big Ten West win. They came back from 11-point deficits twice. They avenged an ugly 49-point loss to the Huskers the season before.
But head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s view of the game wasn’t quite so rosy. He is a football coach, after all, so while he was proud of his team’s performance, he also saw a lot of things that need to be corrected as soon as possible. Before Saturday’s matchup with 1-0 Duke, preferably.
“We found a way to win, but we didn’t really play like we wanted to play in a lot of areas,” Fitzgerald said in his opening remarks.
Then, when asked later to identify those areas, Fitzgerald rattled off a laundry list of items.
“We’ve got to start faster,” he said immediately. “That’s something that’s been a point of emphasis, especially with how fast Duke started Friday night. It was really impressive, on both sides of the ball, how fast they started and jumped on Temple in a hurry. That’s No. 1.”
He’s right, of course. Nebraska marched right down the field on its opening possession, scoring a touchdown in just 2:19 to take a 7-0 lead. The Huskers were up 14-3 less than three minutes into the second quarter before the Wildcats rallied.
If you’ve watched the Wildcats the last few years, you know that this has been an ongoing issue, and one that remains a work in progress.
Fitzgerald didn’t stop there. He had plenty more bullets in the chamber.
“We’ve got to finish drives, we’ve got to be better on third down, we’ve got to tackle better. We’ve got to be exponentially better in every unit of the kick game. There’s a ton of work to do there.”
Then, he smiled and took a breath. “That’s just to name a few,” he said.
It’s a good thing they won.
The message was clear. Yes, the Wildcats got off to a great start to the 2022 season. But, just a year removed from a disastrous 3-9 record, they shouldn’t for a moment think their big, come-from-behind win in the national spotlight of Week 0 allows them to rest on their laurels.
Fitzgerald said that the team took one day off after the eight-hour flight from Dublin and then got right to work correcting those mistakes. On days two and three they moved on to “fundamentals and execution work in all three phases.”
“It’s great to get a win in the opener,” he continued, “but just pedal down and just focus on what we can control and what we can improve on.”
At least Northwestern managed to learn from those mistakes with a win, rather than a loss.
CAT SCRATCHES
Old foe with new faces: Fitzgerald will face Duke for the eighth time in his career on Saturday. The last six of those games came against head coach David Cutcliffe. The two old friends split the games three apiece, with Fitzgerald winning the first three, and Cutcliffe claiming the last three, including a 30-23 victory last season.
This year, however, Fitzgerald will face a new adversary, an all-new staff under first-year head coach Mike Elko. But Fitzgerald is well acquainted with two of Elko’s assistants: offensive coordinator Kevin Johns and offensive line coach Adam Cushing both worked for the Wildcats under Fitzgerald.
While a new staff means more work, Fitzgerald said that his staff is well versed in the process.
“That’s your whole offseason,” said Fitzgerald. “A lot of challenge for the staff, but nothing new for us. It’s something we’re used to around here.”
Indeed, Nebraska featured a new offensive coordinator and a total of five new coaches in the opener. At least Duke has played a game, though Fitzgerald said that Duke’s 30-0 blitz of Temple didn’t provide much insight because the Devils jumped out to a 24-0 lead halfway through the second quarter.
O-line shines against Huskers: Fitzgerald said that Northwestern’s offensive line graded out at over 90% “fundamentally, technically and execution-wise” in the win over Nebraska. That’s the first time that’s happened under OL coach Kurt Anderson, who just started his third year in Evanston.
That’s also why the offensive line – from left to right, Peter Skoronski, Josh Priebe, Charlie Schmidt, Conrad Rowley and Ethan Wiederkehr – was collectively named the program’s offensive player of the week.
“Across the board they played maybe as consistent a game as we’ve had in a long time,” said Fitzgerald.
Quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 313 yards and a score; he was not sacked once and hurried just once. The line also opened the holes that enabled Evan Hull and Cameron Porter to combine for 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Fitzgerald lauded the line’s play “against a front that’s very physical in Nebraska,” but warned that Duke’s defense is “much more challenging with packages” that are designed to put pressure on their pass protection schemes.
Mitchell makes a collect call: Cornerback Cam Mitchell has a strong friendship with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. Both players grew up in the Chicago area and played for the Midwest BOOM 7-on-7 program before playing together for one year at Northwestern. Mitchell is even donning Newsome’s No. 2 jersey this season after Newsome was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Browns.
Mitchell said on Monday that the first thing he did in the locker room after the win over Nebraska was call his old buddy Newsome. But it wasn’t just to exchange pleasantries. He wanted to collect his winnings.
The junior from Bolingbrook explained that he and Newsome had a friendly wager, and Newsome was supposed to “send him some money” if he got an interception. Mitchell picked off a Casey Thompson pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it 33 yards to the Nebraska 43-yard line. That pick eventually turned into the Hull touchdown run that clinched the Wildcats’ win, so it was time for Mitchell to collect.
Mitchell didn’t specify the amount, but chances are that Newsome will gladly pony up the cash.