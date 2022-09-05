@WildcatReport

By all accounts, Northwestern had a wildly successful season opener on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Wildcats bested Nebraska 31-28 to capture a Big Ten West win. They came back from 11-point deficits twice. They avenged an ugly 49-point loss to the Huskers the season before.

But head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s view of the game wasn’t quite so rosy. He is a football coach, after all, so while he was proud of his team’s performance, he also saw a lot of things that need to be corrected as soon as possible. Before Saturday’s matchup with 1-0 Duke, preferably.

“We found a way to win, but we didn’t really play like we wanted to play in a lot of areas,” Fitzgerald said in his opening remarks.

Then, when asked later to identify those areas, Fitzgerald rattled off a laundry list of items.

“We’ve got to start faster,” he said immediately. “That’s something that’s been a point of emphasis, especially with how fast Duke started Friday night. It was really impressive, on both sides of the ball, how fast they started and jumped on Temple in a hurry. That’s No. 1.”

He’s right, of course. Nebraska marched right down the field on its opening possession, scoring a touchdown in just 2:19 to take a 7-0 lead. The Huskers were up 14-3 less than three minutes into the second quarter before the Wildcats rallied.

If you’ve watched the Wildcats the last few years, you know that this has been an ongoing issue, and one that remains a work in progress.

Fitzgerald didn’t stop there. He had plenty more bullets in the chamber.

“We’ve got to finish drives, we’ve got to be better on third down, we’ve got to tackle better. We’ve got to be exponentially better in every unit of the kick game. There’s a ton of work to do there.”

Then, he smiled and took a breath. “That’s just to name a few,” he said.

It’s a good thing they won.

The message was clear. Yes, the Wildcats got off to a great start to the 2022 season. But, just a year removed from a disastrous 3-9 record, they shouldn’t for a moment think their big, come-from-behind win in the national spotlight of Week 0 allows them to rest on their laurels.

Fitzgerald said that the team took one day off after the eight-hour flight from Dublin and then got right to work correcting those mistakes. On days two and three they moved on to “fundamentals and execution work in all three phases.”

“It’s great to get a win in the opener,” he continued, “but just pedal down and just focus on what we can control and what we can improve on.”

At least Northwestern managed to learn from those mistakes with a win, rather than a loss.



