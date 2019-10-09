Four-star guard Ty Berry's commitment to Northwestern on Wednesday night signaled two things.

One, the Wildcats landed the No. 118 player in the nation to fill a critical combo guard need in their backcourt. And two, the program seems to have gotten some of its mojo back, at least in recruiting.

The 6-foot-3 Berry was the Wildcats' top target after four-star commitment Joe Bamisile flipped to Virginia Tech in late July, so landing the versatile scorer represents a big recruiting win for the Wildcats.

Berry, from Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy and the KC Run GMC AAU program, chose Northwestern over Big Ten rival Minnesota. He took official visits to both schools in August and picked the Wildcats over the Gophers for the most part because of the relationship he has with head coach Chris Collins and his staff.

Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Iowa were other schools that offered Berry and were in the mix at one time or another throughout his recruitment.

Suddenly, the Wildcats have a solid, if not formidable 2020 class after entering the fall without a single commit and still feeling the sting of Bamisile's decommitment.

First, three-star, 6-foot-11 big man Matt Nicholson of Clarkston (Mich.) jumped on board with his commitment on Sept. 22. Now, the Wildcats have Berry, the player they feel can lead the offense for the future, either on or off the ball -- their Bryant McIntosh, if you will.

And, like McIntosh, don't be surprised if Collins hands over the keys to Berry as a freshman.

"He thinks I'll be able to come in and make an impact right away," Berry told WildcatReport back in August, after his official visit.