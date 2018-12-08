Three-star running back Cameron Porter of Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle committed to Northwestern on Saturday to become the second member of the class. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Northwestern already landed its quarterback for the 2020 class in Aidan Atkinson. Now, the Wildcats added a running back who can take his handoffs.

Blessed to announce that I have committed to Northwestern University! @NUFBFamily #WildcatWave20 pic.twitter.com/oWWgMBtIYH

The 5-foot-11, 208-pounder chose Northwestern over offers from 10 other schools, including Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota and Purdue from the Power Five.

He is the seventh-ranked prospect in Ohio and the 25th-ranked running back in the nation.

Porter hails from LaSalle, the same program that produced former Northwestern running back Jeremy Larkin, who was forced to retire earlier this season due to medical reasons. Senior Northwestern defensive tackle Jordan Thompson is also a former Lancer.

