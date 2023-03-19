@WildcatReport

SACRAMENTO-As head coach Chris Collins answered questions in the post-game press conference, Chase Audige and Boo Buie sat on either side of him, staring into space.

They looked tired. Emotionally drained. Defeated.

They looked like two players who had just left everything they had out on the floor. Because that's exactly what they did in Northwestern's 68-63 NCAA Tournament second-round loss to UCLA on Saturday night in Sacramento.

The end comes suddenly in college basketball. One moment, you're going toe-to-toe with a college basketball heavyweight. The next, the season is over.

While Collins articulated the nuances of the game and how proud he was of the team, Audige and Buie just sat in their chairs, looking shellshocked.

The end didn't work out like they'd hoped. But what a fight they put up.

Northwestern, the underdog No. 7 seed, trailed No. 2 UCLA by 13 early in the second half, and the faster, more athletic Bruins looked like they were on the verge of breaking the game open.

But just as they'd done all season, the Wildcats fought back. With the same ferocity they used to rally from an eight-point deficit to beat No. 1 Purdue in mid-February and deliver the biggest win in program history, Northwestern clawed back into the game against the Bruins.

"I wasn't surprised the way we played in the second half because, you know what, that's what these guys have been, that's what our team has been all year long," said Collins. "We have a fighter's spirit. We go to the next play. If we get knocked down, we keep fighting, we keep battling.

"I could not have been prouder of my guys. I think as a coach, all you ever really ask for is for your guys to leave it on the floor and give everything they have, emotionally, physically, their communication. We did all that."