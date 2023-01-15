The Northwestern Wildcats have to put a disappointing three-point loss to Rutgers on Wednesday night behind them, because a tough and experienced Michigan team awaits them on Sunday in Ann Arbor (11 a.m. CT on BTN).

Heartbreak befell a packed Welsh-Ryan Arena on Wednesday. The Cats mounted a ferocious comeback after being down five to 10 points for much of the game, even taking a lead with under a minute left.

But it was just Cam Spencer's night for Rutgers, and he dug the dagger deep into the heart of Northwestern with a three-pointer with 15 seconds left, giving the Wildcats their second B1G loss of the season. Shooting issues, especially from deep, hurt the Cats. They were 21-of-51 from the field, 10-of-27 from three and 10-of-18 from the charity stripe. Just one or two more makes could have been the difference in the one-possession game.

Offensively, the Wildcats shared the rock well, racking up 14 assists on 21 makes with some ball movement that helped pick apart the stingy Rutgers defense. The offense was also helped out by three players in double figures. Boo Buie and Ty Berry led the way putting up 13 points each, and Chase Audige dropped 12.

The defense was also pretty solid until that final-minute mishap that left Spencer wide open from long range. They forced 11 turnovers along with six blocks and four steals. The shot-blocking was especially critical as Rutgers was not missing much (42.6% from the field, 61.1% from 3). Rejecting them around the rim helped stymie the flow some for the Wildcats.

All of this was still not enough to quell Spencer, however. The senior put up 23 points while going 6-for-7 from beyond the arc, and his performance was too much to overcome.

This loss dropped the Wildcats to 12-4 and 3-2 in the conference. They are helped out some by the Big Ten continuously beating up on itself, though. The Cats are currently fourth in the league and tied with Michigan, so the winner of this matchup might be able to give some clarity to the state of the Big Ten.

Michigan is currently 9-7 and on a two-game losing streak, but Northwestern should not underestimate them. This is by no means Michigan's best team in recent memory, but All-American Hunter Dickinson is still on their roster. The Cats will need a stellar defensive performance from their own seven-footer, Matt Nicholson, to put a lid on the Wolverine's 7-1 junior.

Freshman guard Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard, will also give Audige a hard time defensively. He put up 34 points in Michigan's most recent loss to Iowa and is averaging 15.5 points per game on the season.

The Wolverine offense ranks 38th in the country per KenPom, but Northwestern's 12th-ranked defense should be able to handle them. Northwestern's defense will hope to force some turnovers, as four of Michigan's seven losses have come when they committed 10 or more turnovers. Northwestern currently has a +4.6 turnover ratio, so taking advantage of that would be critical.

After Sunday’s matinee, the Cats head to Iowa City on Wednesday night to take on the Hawkeyes. After that, they will return to rowdy WRA for a marquee matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. Northwestern will want to go at least 2-1 over this stretch to maintain its spot in the Big Ten standings as the postseason conversation heats up.