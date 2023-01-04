@WildcatReport

2023 didn’t start the way Northwestern had hoped. The Wildcats had their five-game winning streak snapped on New Year’s Day as Ohio State thumped them, 73-57, in a game that got away from them early.

Now, the Cats will try to get back on the right track against rival Illinois on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena (8 p.m., BTN).

But it’s not going to be easy: Northwestern has lost eight straight to the Illini, including the last three in Evanston. The Cats haven’t beaten Illinois since Jan. 6, 2019, just two days short of four years.

Northwestern’s 10-3 (1-1 Big Ten) record this season has been built on its defense, but it didn’t look that way against Ohio State, who raced out to a 34-8 lead and coasted to an easy win in Evanston.

The Buckeyes’ 73 points and 46.4% shooting were both the second-most the Wildcats allowed all season – behind only an 87-58 blowout loss to Pitt in November.

It didn’t help that the Wildcats looked like they were suffering from a hangover against the Buckeyes, shooting just 21% in the first half. The Wildcats’ one-two scoring punch of guards Chase Audige and Boo Buie were both off the mark against the Buckeyes, particularly in a first half that ended with Ohio State holding a 35-17 lead.

Audige finished 2-for-9 from deep, while Buie shot 3-for-15 from the floor. The starting frontcourt of Robbie Beran and Matthew Nicholson were almost invisible, combining to hit just one of their 14 shots as Ohio State had a pronounced 32-14 edge in points in the paint.

Unfortunately, those offensive numbers aren’t that uncharacteristic for the Wildcats. As good as they’ve been defensively – Ken Pom ranks them eighth in the nation in defensive efficiency – they’ve been almost as bad offensively. Look at these Jekyll-and-Hyde statistics.

The Wildcats rank eighth nationally in scoring defense (57.0 ppg), but 292nd in scoring offense (67.3). They are third in the country in field-goal percentage defense (36.0), but 346th (out of 352) in field-goal shooting percentage (38.4). They are ninth in three-point percentage defense, but 302nd in three-point shooting.

So the Wildcats, who also rank in the top 60 in the country in blocks and steals, can make it very difficult for teams to score. The issue is they also have a lot of problems making shots themselves.

Illinois (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten), though, has been up-and-down this season as they assimilate three new starters into coach Brad Underwood’s system. The Illini beat Top 10 teams UCLA and Texas already this season, but they are also looking for their first Big Ten win after they lost league games to Maryland and Penn State. Mizzou also dropped a 93-71 lump of coal in their stockings three days before Christmas.

Pace will be critical in this matchup, as Illinois wants to play faster while Northwestern wants to slow things down. Illinois averages 78.1 points per game, fourth in the Big Ten and almost 11 points more than Northwestern.

Terrence Shannon Jr., a 6-foot-6 transfer from Texas Tech, ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per contest. Audige, Northwestern’s best defender who ranks 15th in the nation with 2.5 steals per game, will likely draw the assignment of defending the high-scoring wing.

Another Illinois player to watch is Dain Dainja, an athletic big man who transferred from Baylor. Dainja, a former Top 100 recruit, is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and has a post game that could give Nicholson problems, as well as get him in foul trouble.

The one area where Northwestern has a clear edge is with turnovers. The Wildcats take care of the basketball, giving up just 11.5 turnovers per game to rank 51st in the nation. Illinois, on the other hand, can be careless, committing an average of 15.1 turnovers per game to rank 302nd. That plays right into the hands of the Wildcats, who are 21st in turnover margin with +4.2 per game.