One more regular season game. One more chance to break the program Big Ten win record. An opportunity to strengthen their tournament resume. An opportunity for revenge. An opportunity to improve probability of getting a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. All of this and more is on the line for Northwestern on Sunday. A four-game losing streak is not ideal entering the postseason, but there is a way to prevent that and achieve those goals. Beat Rutgers. It's just that simple... or is it?

The matchup, which tips off at 6:30 p.m. CT on BTN, is going down in Piscataway. Jersey Mike's Arena is a notoriously tough place to play and the Scarlet Knights have a 14-4 home record to prove it. Rutgers boasts a strong team, as the Wildcats know all too well. They clashed in early January, and Rutgers came away with a 65-62 victory. Northwestern knows what to look out for now.

Objective number one needs to be limiting Cam Spencer. The senior guard decimated the Wildcats last time out, dropping 23 points while going 6-for-7 from three, including a dagger to end the game. He is especially dangerous tomorrow considering Northwestern's perimeter defense woes that popped up against Penn State.

Doubling post ups has worked well for the typically staunch Wildcat defense, but they were exposed on Wednesday. Penn State kept kicking the ball out to the corner where someone was waiting to cash on the wide open look. Camren Wynter got the best look with his game winner in overtime, but the Nittany Lions were deadly all night.

Rutgers ranks 9th in the conference for three-point percentage (32.6%) and second-to-last in threes made with 174. But they can get hot, especially with a home crowd backing them up.

Clifford Omoruyi is also someone the Cats need to watch out for. The 6-foot-11 center only had four points in the first matchup, but he is Rutgers' leading scorer with 13.5 points per game. A force in the paint, Omoruyi cleans the glass with 9.9 rebounds per game. It will be up to Matt Nicholson and Tydus Verhoeven to make sure that he doesn't end the regular season averaging a double-double.

The Scarlet Knights spread out the rest of their scoring well, with Caleb McConnell, Aundre Hyatt and Paul Mulcahy all averaging over eight points. Northwestern's 26th-ranked defense (per KenPom.com) will have its hands full.

Offense won't be much easier for the Wildcats though. Rutgers has the best defense in the conference, letting up only 60.2 points per game. They also are adept at preventing threes, giving them up at only a 30.3% clip. This does not bode well for Northwestern, who already only shoots 32.4% from beyond the arc despite having the third most attempts in the conference.

Players not named Boo Buie will need to step up and become scoring threats, because the Rutgers defense will have far too easy of a night if only one Wildcat can score. Brooks Barnhizer did a nice job against Penn State, contributing 19 points and tying his career high, so he'll look to keep that going. Chase Audige, Ty Berry, and Robbie Beran all need find their shooting strokes again, both against Rutgers and going into the post season. Teams with only one or two viable scoring options are not poised to make a deep run, the Cats need to get back on the same page.

A win on Sunday is critical if Northwestern wants any hope at receiving a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Depending on the weekend's results, the Wildcats could end up anywhere between a 2-seed with a double-bye and a 9-seed with a bye but playing on equal rest.

Above all else, regardless of all the hype for both tournaments surrounding the game, a win will do wonders for restoring the Wildcats' confidence. After upsetting Purdue and sweeping Indiana on their way to a five-game winning streak, they have since taken a step back and are on a three-game losing skid. Beating Rutgers is sure to get their minds right heading into the heart of March, and the opportunity for this team to be something special is there. They just have to seize it.

Sunday's matchup is sure to be a barnburner, both teams have plenty to play for, and the Cats need to dig deep to ensure it goes their way.