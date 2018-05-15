Northwestern was one of four-star running back Jirehl Brock's seven favorite schools. Now the Wildcats are among his top five.

Brock, the No. 2 player in Illinois, pared his top seven to a top five on Tuesday, and the Wildcats made the shorter list, along with Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Purdue. Illinois and Indiana were the two schools he eliminated from consideration.

The Quincy (Ill.) standout announced his favorites with a slick video on Twitter.