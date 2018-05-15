Cats make the cut for 4-star RB Brock
Northwestern was one of four-star running back Jirehl Brock's seven favorite schools. Now the Wildcats are among his top five.
Brock, the No. 2 player in Illinois, pared his top seven to a top five on Tuesday, and the Wildcats made the shorter list, along with Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Purdue. Illinois and Indiana were the two schools he eliminated from consideration.
The Quincy (Ill.) standout announced his favorites with a slick video on Twitter.
I'm thankful for the opportunities I have. Please respect my top 5. I'm doing what's best for my family and I.
🎥:@Recru1t1ng_Guru pic.twitter.com/qP36jYRxl6
Northwestern was somewhat late to the party with Brock, a 6-foot, 200-pounder, but has been making up ground quickly.
The Wildcats started recruiting Brock aggressively this spring, after running backs coach Lou Ayeni arrived in Evanston. Ayeni had recruited Brock at his previous coaching job at Iowa State, and Brock told WildcatReport that "Coach Lou" was a big reason he was interested in the Northwestern program.
Brock picked up his offer when he visited during the Wildcats' final spring practice on April 14. He announced his top seven schools about a week later and included Northwestern.