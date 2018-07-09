Last week was the week of the short list for Northwestern.

Four-star 2019 wing Majok Deng announced his Top 12 on Saturday and he included the Wildcats. Deng's announcement follows on the heels of three football players who also included Northwestern among their favorites on short lists released last week.

Deng, a 6-foot-5, 175-pounder from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe, has the Wildcats on a list that includes Arizona, Duke, Ohio State and UCLA. Cal, Georgia Tech, Princeton, Stanford, Rice, Utah and Vanderbilt round out his list.