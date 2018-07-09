Northwestern makes the short list for 4-star 2019 wing Majok Deng
Last week was the week of the short list for Northwestern.
Four-star 2019 wing Majok Deng announced his Top 12 on Saturday and he included the Wildcats. Deng's announcement follows on the heels of three football players who also included Northwestern among their favorites on short lists released last week.
Deng, a 6-foot-5, 175-pounder from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe, has the Wildcats on a list that includes Arizona, Duke, Ohio State and UCLA. Cal, Georgia Tech, Princeton, Stanford, Rice, Utah and Vanderbilt round out his list.
I like to thank all the schools that’ve recruited me. All of my coaches and teammates that’ve helped me to this point. I’m humble and blessed to have these 12 schools on my final list!! #YSOAM🇸🇸🇸🇸 #THED3NGWAY #KINGKANU pic.twitter.com/zzcD88mj9O— Majok Deng (@Juke_Deng22) July 7, 2018
Deng, who collected more than 25 offers in all, reportedly holds offers from all of the schools on his favorites list, except for Duke.
Deng averaged 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for his Powerhouse Hoops AAU squad during the April open period. He shot 48.6 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc and was the team's leading scorer.
Earlier in the week, Northwestern made the short list for three football players. Five-star 2020 offensive lineman Myles Hinton put the Wildcats in his Top 5, three-star 2019 safety Brandon Joseph put them in his Top 3 and three-star 2019 tackle Walter Rouse put them in his Top 10.