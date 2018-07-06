The three-star prospect from Silver Spring (Md.) Sidwell Friends announced his finalists on Twitter on Friday morning, and Northwestern now must battle a formidable list of programs, including Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State from the Big Ten, as well as Notre Dame and Stanford.

Northwestern made the Top 10 for highly sought-after tackle Walter Rouse . Now the heavy lifting begins for the Wildcats.

As a student athlete, I am grateful, focused and excited to begin this next step towards my final decision. These are the 10 schools I will be considering moving forward. S/O to @savageedits15 for the edit! pic.twitter.com/jgMwjp5roy

Rouse picked those final 10 from a list of more than 36 offers.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder took an official visit to Northwestern on June 12-14. After the visit, he told WildcatReport that he had to resist the urge to commit to the Wildcats right on the spot. Since then, Rouse visited Penn State and Notre Dame and collected an offer from Michigan.

Northwestern already has a commitment from one tackle in its 2019 class, three-star Connor Foster, and would like to add one more. The Wildcats also have verbal pledges from guards Dominick D'Antonio and Conrad Rowley.



Northwestern's 14-member class is currently ranked 34th in the nation by Rivals.