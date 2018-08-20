The Wildcats typically announce their captains at the Meet the Team Night, which is scheduled for Friday. But head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced the team's leaders by posting a video on Twitter on Monday night.

While seniors Clayton Thorson, Tommy Doles and Montre Hartage were largely expected to be named to leadership roles, sophomore Paddy Fisher's election by his teammates was probably unexpected.

Selected by their teammates for the ultimate responsibility. Congratulations to our 2018 team captains. 👊🏼 #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/H9XVrWhQz3

Other non-seniors have been named captain under Fitzgerald, including Thorson just last season and Anthony Walker Jr. in 2016, but Fisher is the first sophomore to receive the honor under Fitzgerald. The redshirt sophomore middle linebacker was named a Freshman All-America in 2017 after leading the Wildcats with 113 tackles.

Thorson has started 39 straight games at quarterback for Northwestern and is entering his fourth year as a starter -- though his status for the season opener on Aug. 30 is up in the air after he tore his ACL in Northwestern's Music City Bowl win last December. A fifth-year senior, Thorson is already Northwestern's career leader in wins (27) and touchdown passes (44).

Doles, a fifth-year senior guard, is entering his third year as a starter and has started 26 straight games for the Wildcats. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last year and is on the Outland Trophy Watch List this season.

Hartage, a true senior, is also entering his third year as a starter, at cornerback. He made a career-high 49 solo tackles last season and intercepted three passes. His eight career INTs place him in the Top 10 in school history.