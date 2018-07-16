The July evaluation period is a busy time for college coaches, checking out talent at AAU events across the country. Head coach Chris Collins and his staff were right in the thick of it. The Wildcats offered a pair of 2019 guards on Sunday at events several hundred miles apart. Four-star Donovan Williams played at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Augusta, S.C., and three-star Maceo Austin was at the Adidas Gauntlet in New York City. Coaches hope that they will replace Jordan Ash and Ryan Taylor, guards who will leave the Northwestern program after the 2018-19 season. Here is a thumbnail sketch of each of the prospects.



Donovan Williams

Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Williams, the No. 97 prospect in the nation, plays for the Houston Hoops AAU program. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in five games at the Peach Jam, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Williams was a bastion of consistency, scoring between 11 and 14 points per game. The 6-foot-5, 170-pounder from Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins has offers from double-digit schools, including Arizona State, DePaul, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami, SMU, Texas and Virginia Tech. Rivals' Eric Bossi noticed Williams' play for the Hoops at the Peach Jam. "Others who were really impressive down the stretch for the Hoops were high upside four-star wing Donovan Williams and coming-into-his-own Rivals150 big man Dylan Disu who scored all eight of his points when it mattered most."

Thankful to receive an offer from Coach Collins and the staff at Northwestern University 😈🦁 pic.twitter.com/yj5UbdYxm0 — Donovan Williams💎🔮 (@STG_Stretch) July 15, 2018

Maceo Austin

Austin plays for the Pittsburgh-based ITPS Wildcats. He averaged 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games at the Gauntlet. He didn't shoot particularly well, shooting 38.9 percent from the floor and just 18.2 percent from long distance. The 6-foot-4, 170-pounder from Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic has seven reported offers, including Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Xavier. Austin's play in New York caught the eye of Bossi. "The ITPS Wildcats aren't all about Oscar Tshiebwe. they have a nice well-rounded group and Austin's ability to serve as a rangy playmaker and dangerous shooter was key," wrote Bossi. "He has good size, is pretty fundamentally sound and has really beefed up his off-the-dribble game over the last year. Northwestern offered based on his play in New York."