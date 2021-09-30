Northwestern's five-out system demands a lot of its bigs. They have to be able to shoot from the outside in the pick-and-pop game, but also be able to score inside on a pick-and-roll. They have to be able to run the floor, rebound and defend.

The Wildcats believe they have found just such a versatile big man in Luke Hunger, a 2022 Canadian big man who is teammates with NU 2022 point guard commit Rowan Brumbaugh at Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mt. Hermon.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins offered Hunger on Tuesday and is working to get him on campus soon.

