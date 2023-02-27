Chase Farrell is fast. It's right there on his Twitter account, where he calls himself the "fastest 2024 in the nation."

It's not just an idle boast. The three-star wide receiver from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian ran a 10.51 100-meter dash as a sophomore last year, the fastest time in the country, he says.

But he thinks that number is going to drop further.

"Last year I ran 10.51 but this year you can expect some ridiculous numbers," he said.

So you can understand why Northwestern offered the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder on Jan. 31. The Wildcats don't typically have players who can blow the top off of a defense, and he would be a welcome addition to an offense that struggles to score.

What kind of chance do the Wildcats have with Farrell? We talked to him to find out.

