Cats offer WR Chase Farrell, the 'fastest 2024 in the nation'
Chase Farrell is fast. It's right there on his Twitter account, where he calls himself the "fastest 2024 in the nation."
It's not just an idle boast. The three-star wide receiver from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian ran a 10.51 100-meter dash as a sophomore last year, the fastest time in the country, he says.
But he thinks that number is going to drop further.
"Last year I ran 10.51 but this year you can expect some ridiculous numbers," he said.
So you can understand why Northwestern offered the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder on Jan. 31. The Wildcats don't typically have players who can blow the top off of a defense, and he would be a welcome addition to an offense that struggles to score.
What kind of chance do the Wildcats have with Farrell? We talked to him to find out.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news