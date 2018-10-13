EVANSTON- This may not have looked like a marquee matchup: 2-3 Northwestern hosting winless Nebraska. But if these two teams deliver one thing, it’s drama.

The Wildcats and Huskers went to overtime for the second straight season, and Northwestern once again emerged victorious, 34-31, to post its first win of the season at Ryan Field. The Wildcats stormed back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to post their second straight win and first this season at Ryan Field.

Nebraska got the ball first in the overtime and failed to score after JR Pace picked off Adrian Martinez in the end zone on fourth-and-1 at the NU 16-yard line. It was Pace’s second end zone interception of the game.

Northwestern took over and Drew Luckenbaugh, the walkon who replaced the injured Charlie Kuhbander, became the unlikely hero when he hit a 37-yard field goal for the win.

Just getting to overtime was a feat for Northwestern, which had looked all but dead, trailing by 10 with less than three minutes to play. But Luckenbaugh started the rally with a 31-yard field goal with 2:27 left.

The Wildcats forced a Nebraska punt that rolled all the way to the Northwestern 1-yard line, where they took over with 2:02 left. Then, an offense that seemed to come alive in the fourth quarter after producing just one touchdown through the first 57 and a-half minutes, drove the ball 99 yards in 1:50 to tie the game on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Thorson to JJ Jefferson.

Thorson finished 41 for 64 for 455 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions, to lead Northwestern.

More to come from WildcatReport…